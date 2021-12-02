DAVIDSON COUNTY — An East Davidson student recently became part of a select number of participants in a four-day event featuring a holiday parade in Florida.
Mackenzie Toler, a junior at East, was chosen to represent UCA and Varsity Cheerleading as an All-American All-Star Cheerleader
She was tapped, along with more than 600 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country, to represent their schools in Florida.
The individuals invited to perform were part of a group of captains, co-captains and officers who attended a Varsity Spirit summer camp this summer hosted by Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance, United Spirit Association and Urban Cheerleading Experience. Toler’s performance at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park inspired a younger group of cheerleaders who were watching from afar.
“A girl from Brier Creek is part of a cheer team that I got involved with through another girl who taught me,” Toler said. “She was telling me that she actually had her mom message the cheer group and the whole group got together and were watching the live feed. It was very sweet.”
Cheerleading has opened the door for Toler and her teammates to continue a cyclical tradition between generations of carrying and passing the torch to girls who look up to their teenage peers as a source of inspiration. Toler was herself a second grader when she began cheering, now giving back to students of that age group, coaching at area cheer camps.
Staff from colleges who were on hand for the event in Orlando came from across the country, some of whom were from as far away as California. Melinda Hedrick, varsity cheer coach at East Davidson, expressed pride in the accomplishments of her cheerleaders, explaining that the “All-American” experience was a product of their hard work.
“I think this is a huge honor and something to recognize,” Hedrick said.
