THOMASVILLE — East Davidson’s search for a new football coach led the school to hire a man whose coaching acumen has been honed recently within the school’s athletic department.
Brock Edwards will become the program’s next football coach following a six-week hiring process conducted by a committee, Principal Jennifer Woodrum announced last week. Edwards takes the helm after serving as track coach and as an assistant on Vance Hanner’s football staff for the past two seasons.
After spending more than 15 years at Beeson Hardware Co., where he ultimately became purchasing manager, Edwards shifted his focus to education and athletics in Guilford County. He credits Wesleyan track coach Ken Brown and High Point Central football coach Wayne Jones for providing mentorship for his coaching career.
“Becoming a head coach is something that’s kind of been in my dream basket for a number of years,” Edwards said. “It’s very humbling. This is something that I have worked toward, starting at the very bottom of the bottom. Being able to make positive impressions on those that were in the position of head coach, they saw the work that I did and were willing to offer me a job on their staff.”
Edwards said his has been a circuitous route to becoming a head football coach. He returned to college coursework more than a decade after completing his high school education, obtaining his bachelor’s degree from Liberty University and master’s degree from Western Carolina. Eventually, he returned to what he said he first fell in love with in 1987, football.
Woodrum said she hopes the community will receive Edwards positively as he charts the next chapter of East Davidson football.
For his part, Edwards believes the infrastructure exists for the Golden Eagles to find the kind of success on the gridiron that it has in other sports.
“We’ve got a principal that really wants to have a successful athletic program across the board,” Edwards said. “We also have an assistant principal who played college football, so the things a head coach would want are there. I also look at the success our other programs have had — the job done by Justin Sink, who does cross country and is the head track coach, with regional qualifiers every single year in those sports; the job Coach Hawks has done with our baseball program — there’s a lot to like here.
“There are good athletes in this building; it’s just a matter of getting them out.”
Coming off a 6-5 season and a first-round playoff exit, the Eagles face a bit of a transition as the program must replace five senior offensive linemen and its bell cow running back. Edwards envisions his team relying more heavily on a passing attack, creating balance for a squad that will likely lack the size it has previously possessed.
Beginning this fall, Edwards said, he hopes to see his players buy into the notion they can compete with teams that have historically gained an upper hand. Of the nine public high schools in Davidson County with football programs, East is one of two with an unhappy distinction he hopes to shake.
“Since 1972, there are only two programs that have never won a playoff game, East being one of them,” Edwards said. “That is the first target. But before we can even get there, we’ve got to build a program that is built for late October, into November and December. Playing in those late-season games starts with creating a winning mindset.”
Edwards pointed to measuring sticks within the county and within the conference. East hasn’t beaten Ledford since 2007, and in the past 10 years the program has a 51-69 record.
“We’ve played 21 unique opponents in that timeframe; we only have a winning record against four of them,” Edwards said. “It’s about creating a mindset among our team that we’re not going to back down from a challenge, that mentality that we’re nobody’s stepchild.”
Based on his own blue-collar experience, Edwards believes an unshakable work ethic can help his group take the next step toward achieving lofty ambitions. His hire is evidence that one can cultivate years of effort to revisit a dream deferred. Time will tell if his personal story and the team’s converge.
