THOMASVILLE — East Davidson’s search for a new football coach led the school to hire a man whose coaching acumen has been honed recently within the school’s athletic department.

Brock Edwards will become the program’s next football coach following a six-week hiring process conducted by a committee, Principal Jennifer Woodrum announced last week. Edwards takes the helm after serving as track coach and as an assistant on Vance Hanner’s football staff for the past two seasons.

