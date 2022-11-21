DENVER — A slow start ultimately felled the Ledford Panthers on Friday night, as they dropped a 28-7 contest to East Lincoln in the third round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.
The Western Region’s fourth-seeded team received big gains early from its playmakers. Mustang tailback Christopher Daley and quarterback Tyler Mizzell ignited a quickstrike offense that put the Panthers on their heels and ensured the fourth round would go through Denver next week. The unbeaten East Lincoln squad moved to 13-0, ending a tremendous run for Ledford (11-2), winner of its last five until Friday.
“We didn’t quite execute the first two quarters, and I thought we were a little flat,” Panthers’ coach Chris Doby said. “I would love to tell you why. I don’t know why. … We lost one of the leaders on our defense on Wednesday [when Aidan Hooker broke his arm in practice]. It took us a half to get over it. We were 7-7 in the second half.
“We just didn’t play to the level we had been playing.”
The Mustangs dominated pace of play in the first half and came away with a 21-0 lead after two quarters. That outcome could have been worse had it not been for several untimely penalties that kept points off the board for the home team.
Daley’s 11-yard touchdown run with 9:24 left in the first quarter got the Mustangs on the board, and four minutes later, it was a screen to Markell Clark that went for 22 yards which set up a 1st-and-goal from the Panther 5. East Lincoln then punched it in for six on a Ben Cutter touchdown run from a yard out.
The initial score by Daley and an additional touchdown called back for an illegal man downfield occurred within the first six minutes of the game. Another score on what would have been a 47-yard touchdown by Clark was also called back for holding with 4:51 left until halftime.
Compounding the problem for the Panthers was a Mustang defense that mitigated the impact of Nate Carr — who has been a standout for Ledford all season — from the outset. On his second dropback, Carr was sacked relatively deep in his own territory, setting the tone and field position for the first two quarters.
The senior quarterback spent a large part of the contest’s first 24 minutes scrambling out of the pocket out of necessity. Ledford would eventually find its footing after the break, but the three-possession hole was just too much to overcome.
“That’s why it’s tough right now, because they gave me that [effort],” Doby said. “That’s what makes this a special group. They believe. It could have been 42-0 if we decided not to play. They’re that good.”
Carr’s 1-yard touchdown plunge on the final play of the third quarter gave Ledford its first points of the game and cut the score to 21-7. That was as close as the visitors would come on the scoreboard. Mizzell was back in the end zone on a 2-yard dash to paydirt to provide the Mustangs with a 28-7 advantage with 6:35 remaining in the fourth. It was Mizzell’s second score of the night, as he had previously connected with Hampton Good with 3:16 left in the second for a 7-yard TD pass.
Carr wraps up his career as Ledford’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing TDs with more than 5,300 and 55, respectively. His coach was emotional in having to say goodbye to a special senior class and its captain.
“What do you say about Nate Carr?” Doby asked. “He’s the most prolific offensive weapon I’ve seen in my time at Ledford High School.”
