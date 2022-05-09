THOMASVILLE — When a golden opportunity presented itself last week, East Davidson’s Caleb Snovak rose to the occasion.
The Golden Eagles’ sophomore threw a complete-game shutout in last week’s Central Carolina 2-A Conference championship game at Finch Field, leading his team to a decisive 8-0 victory over West Davidson in their rubber match. According to East coach Keaton Hawks, Snovak wasn’t certain he’d get the start until injured starter Badin Gusa was ruled out from taking his turn in the rotation.
As it turns out, Gusa was able to suit up and make contributions to the championship-winning effort on the field, but not from the mound. It was Snovak who toed the rubber and zipped through the Green Dragons’ batting order again and again.
“You can’t ask for a better pitching performance,” Hawks said. “From top to bottom, a lot of guys stepped up in big situations. We got clutch hits, moved guys into scoring position, and that pitching performance was outstanding.
“If you’re looking for a complete game as a whole, offensively, defensively and on the mound, our guys executed every aspect in my opinion.”
Just days after the Eagles were kept off-balance by the Dragons’ Thomas Hester for 7⅔ innings in a 4-3 extra-inning heartbreaker, they flipped the script on Hester in Thursday’s championship game. Tripp Beck delivered the first blow, a two-run single in the top of the second to put East up 2-0.
Logan Irwin followed with an RBI single in the third, and the Eagles loaded the bases in the fourth, scoring a run on a wild pitch in that frame. A sacrifice fly, RBI groundout and Brock Welch’s two-run single in the sixth rounded out the scoring and left no doubt who was the champion of the CCC on that day.
“I’m kind of at a loss for words, just the rivalry, what this means for the program, what it means for the seniors,” Hawks said. “West Davidson’s a good ball club. Hester, he’s a great pitcher. He’s only a freshman, but the ceiling is really high for that kid. I look forward to seeing him the next three years.”
The rivalry between the two teams — which has only picked up in intensity since the departure of Ledford, Central, North Davidson and Oak Grove to the 3-A ranks — culminated in a three-game set this season. A 7-2 victory in the semifinal over Salisbury on Tuesday set the stage for the Eagles to have a third shot in 10 days at their conference rivals and co-regular season conference champions.
An 11-1 blowout win for East in the first outing, followed by that 4-3 thriller, made Thursday’s outing a contest for the conference’s No. 1 seed in this week’s state playoffs. Brackets for the postseason in baseball were scheduled to be announced Monday.
