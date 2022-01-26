THOMASVILLE – A quick start for Thomasville’s boys in each half allowed them to roll to an 86-46 win over East Davidson on Monday.
The Bulldogs parlayed that momentum into a second win in as many days on Tuesday, scoring a 78-62 road victory over North Rowan. For THS, the pendulum began to swing coming out of the halftime break against East.
Leading 36-23 after two quarters, the Bulldogs pushed the pedal to the floor against the Golden Eagles. Two quick turnovers led to a pair of layups, and THS sprinted out in the second half to a 44-25 lead within the first minute of the third quarter.
That 9-2 run was similar to the 9-0 run Thomasville had to start the game and set the tone for the remainder of the contest.
“We talked about it at halftime that the first four minutes of the second half were going to be the most important of the ball game,” THS coach Ann Ferguson said. “The worst thing you can do with East — they’re young, they’re coached well, they play hard, they’re trying to do what their coach is asking them to do — if you let them think they have a chance, you’re in for a long second half.
“I thought we came out with a little more intensity in the second half.”
Seeking a spark, Ferguson tinkered with the rotation, playing different combinations until the team responded. In return, the team put together a 50-point explosion in the second half that iced it for the home team.
Janhri Luckey led the Bulldogs with 14 points, while C.J. Dickerson and Johnathan Gladden added 13 and 10, respectively.
“We have a lot of different options with lineups,” Ferguson said. “We change our lineups and who plays together a lot. And so some nights, some guys just click better together than others. So tonight you kind of saw at times different substitutions and just who could give each other energy and get it going.”
In the girls game, East Davidson secured its first win of the season with a 42-5 final in the day’s first game. The Golden Eagles opened on a 20-0 run and led 20-1 at the half, blitzing the Bulldogs from the start.
Gradually easing further away from their opponents down the stretch, the Eagles were able to put together a performance that had evaded them in a hard-fought loss to South Davidson. The Eagles then had to conquer other foes off the court before they could win on the hardwood.
“We played a really solid game against South Davidson and then COVID hit, the weather hit, and it’s kind of like all the air got sucked out of us a little bit,” Coach Alyssa Wright said. “I’m really proud of what we did. We played really well tonight.”
