THOMASVILLE — Trinity managed a sweep of boys and girls basketball contests at East Davidson on Tuesday, scoring double-digit victories in both.
Autumn Gentry scored 18 points to lead Trinity’s girls to a 32-16 win. After leading 10-3 through one quarter, the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run to start the second, putting the game out of reach.
Trinity led 21-11 in the fourth quarter when Gentry hit a 3-pointer, effectively ending the momentum East had gained in the third.
“In the third quarter, we just came out flat, got in scramble mode half the time,” Bulldogs coach Mike Sink said. “Then finally in the fourth quarter, we settled back down, got into our stuff again and it made a big difference. Basically, overall, it was a good win for us. We needed it.”
Eagles’ coach Alyssa Wright said after the game that her team took “baby steps” toward securing its first win of the season by showing much better effort defensively, as well as taking “much better care of the ball in this one than we did [in the season opener].”
In the boys’ game, Trinity doused a hot start by the Eagles, running away with a 78-36 victory. East opened on a 22-9 run, but Trinity made four consecutive 3-pointers to draw within one at 22-21 with 5:54 left until halftime, forcing an Eagle timeout.
Following that stoppage of play, the Bulldogs outscored East 57-15 the rest of the way. Trinity ended the first half on a 13-0 run. East coach Nick Slate said his team ran out of gas following the game’s opening 11 minutes, explaining that the Eagles were playing short-handed.
“We’ve got a few not able to play, we’ve got a few not ready to play,” Slate said. “We’re young, we’re not deep at all. We basically play a six-man rotation. We got gassed quick and early. We hit them in the mouth early; they bounced back and answered. They hit us back with, I think, a 13-2 run. And when that happened, we’ve got five guys who put it on themselves to try to get us back in the game. We played selfish there at the end.”
Bulldogs coach Tim Kelly credited East for battling throughout, even if the scoreboard didn’t reflect gains by the host. He was pleased with his team’s shooting, even if the style of play isn’t his preference.
“We’re living and dying a little bit with the perimeter game, which kills me, because I always believe [in post play],” Kelly said. “Once the shots did start falling, you know, when you’re hitting threes, it doesn’t take a long time for things to snowball, especially if you’re not scoring. I thought they played extremely hard. They never quit, they were playing until the very end. I salute their coach for that, because a lot of teams will give up. I thought they played hard for 32 minutes.”
