THOMASVILLE — The victorious ride East Davidson baseball enjoyed this season came to an end Tuesday.
As Forbush put the finishing touches on a 13-4 win to advance to the second round of the 2-A state playoffs, East coach Keaton Hawks reflected on the ride his team had taken in his first season at the helm. Regular season conference co-champions, winner of the Central Carolina 2-A Conference Tournament and holder of the No. 10 overall seed in the NCHSAA 2-A Western Region, the Golden Eagles returned to familiar heights in 2022.
“They set three goals that I know of before the season started,” Hawks said. “Win the conference, conference tournament champions, host a home state playoff game, which hadn’t been done since 2017. They’ve got a lot to be proud of, and they’ve set the bar high.”
Not even the buzzsaw East ran into this week could dampen the enthusiasm of players, coaches and parents for what the team had just accomplished. Forbush was able to drive home 13 runs on 15 hits, with a trio of seniors who anchor the top of its lineup accounting for much of the damage.
Chase Smitherman went 3-for-5 with an RBI, Dawson Graham was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and a pair of RBIs, while Logan Beane went 2-for-6 with two runs of his own. Sophomore cleanup hitter Gavin Maines was also 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, as the Falcons proved the strength of the Foothills 2-A Conference.
That league placed two teams into the second round and came within four combined runs across three other games of having five of the Western Region’s 16 teams remaining.
“That’s a good ball club,” Hawks said. “They took advantage when they had guys in scoring position, got the hit when they needed it. It just wasn’t our night.”
East wasn’t prepared to throw in the towel after the Falcons flew out to a 4-0 lead after two innings of play. Seniors Badin Gusa and Tyler Welch came through with two-out, run-scoring hits in the third, narrowing the deficit to two.
Again in the fourth, East loaded the bases, brought home a couple runs and stranded two more at second and third. It was a familiar way to see the way the Eagles go down — having put up a significant fight.
“Our motto is that we’re never out of the fight, and our guys believe that,” Hawks said. “It doesn’t matter what the scoreboard says. Until the last out’s made, we’re in every ballgame. … They get after it, fight, scratch, claw. That goes back to our leadership. Our four seniors and a few others have been tremendous leaders for four years, for our program, for the school.
“It’s just been really fun and a privilege to be a part of this group.”
Check back in the upcoming edition of the TIMES for a complete recap of the Eagles’ championship run, as well as the lasting impact of seniors Peyton Barrier, Gusa, Timothy McDaniel, Welch and Hawks’ first season as the school’s head coach.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.