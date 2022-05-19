FARMER — As East Davidson soccer coach Jordan Beck saw it, his team had every reason to get down on themselves.
After the Golden Eagles went up by one in their first-round state 2-A playoff game, a near miss off the crossbar with less than two minutes until intermission cost the team a chance to go in at the break by two goals. Instead the game’s lone tally came from East junior Lauren Tippett, whose first-half goal was mitigated five minutes after intermission by Southwestern Randolph’s Maggie Lowe.
A rough-and-tumble second half was marked by physical play that temporarily sidelined a handful of players. One such physical exchange came in the contest’s 57th minute, when Eagle sophomore Abby Connolly pushed through contact to get a shot on net, punching home the eventual game winner.
East (11-6-1) left the pitch with a 2-1 win, moving on to a second-round matchup with Wheatmore.
“It was a great individual effort, a great team effort,” Beck said of the resilience shown by Connolly and her teammates. “When you go down, as a coach, you want to respond. It took them a minute, but they responded. I enjoyed it.
“Southwest Randolph, they fight. They’ve got some players. They cause problems, play good soccer. I’ve got nothing but respect for them and their coach.”
After overcoming a spirited effort by the Cougars, East turned their attention midweek to an unbeaten Wheatmore squad that beat the Eagles twice during the regular season, notching 9-0 victories in both. Beck spoke after the game about his team’s foray into Randolph County, where several of their most challenging games have occurred.
From Southwestern Randolph’s conference alone, the Eagles played the Warriors twice and Providence Grove twice in the regular season, going 1-2-1 in those bouts.
When asked after the Eagles’ latest victory what he expected from his group against No. 2 seed Wheatmore (20-0), he said that he wanted his group to demonstrate the improvement he’s seen since the last time the teams played on March 14.
“We’ve matured quite a bit over the season,” Beck said.
“We started our season playing Wheatmore, so we know what they’ve got. We know they’re very talented, we know they’re well coached.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
