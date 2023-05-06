THOMASVILLE — Each school had won an extra-inning contest already this season. It seemed that East Davidson and West Davidson were once again headed in that direction on Wednesday in the Central Carolina Conference tournament title game.
Instead it was the Golden Eagles that claimed the rubber match by walking off the Green Dragons in dramatic fashion at Finch Field. The 4-3 victory by the Golden Eagles was hard-fought and anything but easily won.
When West’s Jakob Phillips hit an RBI single in the sixth to tie the game at 2-2 and Eagle starter Caleb Snovak coaxed a fly out to end the inning, it set the stage for an emotionally-charged seventh. Snovak’s night was complete, a six-inning performance in which he allowed two runs and struck out nine before departing the game with the score tied.
The Dragons (12-11) scored the go-ahead run in the seventh, but Luke Burleson was struck by a pitch with the bases loaded and Tripp Beck’s bunt single brought home the winning run.
“It’s always a dogfight between us and West,” East coach Keaton Hawks said. “For our guys to go there and win in extras, then come back to our place and get beat in extras, this means a lot for morale moving into the playoffs next week.”
The Eagles (18-4) could have saved their skipper some anxious moments by completing what would have been an inning-ending double play in the top of the seventh. West put runners on first and second in the seventh when that potential double-play ball was thrown errantly to second. The Dragons’ Seth McCloskey then hit a RBI single to put the Dragons up 3-2 headed to the bottom half.
Tegin Hedrick reached on a single to lead off the bottom half, and Trey Kennedy lined a shot into the gap in right-centerfield with no outs. West centerfielder Gavin Trantham sprinted after it, laid out and made a spectacular catch. What was intended as a sacrifice bunt allowed the next hitter to reach as the throw went wide, pulling the first baseman off the bag.
A passed ball moved runners to second and third, so the Dragons put Ethan Loman on with an intentional walk, loading the bases. Burleson was then hit by the pitch and Beck’s bunt single sent Eagle fans, players and coaches into a frenzy.
“I was holding my breath for about seven innings,” Hawks said with a laugh. “No, but we’ve really bought into selfless baseball. [Snovak] is a bulldog on the mound. Snovak did his job, kept us in the game. Any time you win against a quality team, it builds morale and this is a big win heading into next week.”
Seedings and pairings for the NCHSAA playoffs were scheduled to be released this weekend. Check back in upcoming editions of the TIMES for complete coverage of the 2023 playoffs, as East Davidson and Ledford baseball squads attempt to make a deep postseason run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.