THOMASVILLE — A second win over Providence Grove in eight days allowed East Davidson soccer to remain unbeaten Wednesday following a 7-0 victory over the Patriots.

After scoring three goals in the game’s first 30 minutes, East (2-0-1) utilized excellent ball control to milk possession and the clock heading into the break. Four more goals in the first 10 minutes following intermission gave the Golden Eagles their decisive seven-goal advantage.

