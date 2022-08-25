THOMASVILLE — A second win over Providence Grove in eight days allowed East Davidson soccer to remain unbeaten Wednesday following a 7-0 victory over the Patriots.
After scoring three goals in the game’s first 30 minutes, East (2-0-1) utilized excellent ball control to milk possession and the clock heading into the break. Four more goals in the first 10 minutes following intermission gave the Golden Eagles their decisive seven-goal advantage.
Matthew Campbell-Young, Moses Aguilera, Freddy Mejia and company picked up right where they left off in the first half.
“I think that’s what every coach wants, a team that can start a game, and then in the second half, firing,” East coach Jordan Beck said. “We talked about how in the first two games of the season, we started a little slow. It took a little time to find our way into the game, so I was happy for us to come out, find the back of the net early and keep pushing throughout the game.”
The win Wednesday followed a 9-0 rout in the season opener last week over the Patriots. Having started the 2022 campaign with a pair of convincing wins and a 3-3 tie against Wheatmore, Beck believes his team has created a significant amount of momentum heading into a crucial stretch in the non-conference portion of its schedule.
“You always want to start on a positive note, so I’m very happy with that,” Beck said. “Two good games against Providence Grove [and] a very, very good game altogether from both sides against Wheatmore. That was a good game from, I think, both sides, so there’s a lot to build on.”
The Eagles will next attempt to keep Riley Queen and Anakin Leister off the board for the Warriors in Monday’s completion of a two-game set with the Warriors (2-0-2). East will then renew its rivalry with Ledford, which qualified last year for the postseason as one of the better 3-A teams in the state.
Of the Panthers’ three losses from the 2021 season, one came to East as the two schools split their season series with a pair of 1-0 finals.
“Next week is going to be a big week for us — Wheatmore on Monday, Ledford on Wednesday,” Beck said. “Both teams are very good and they’ve both got solid coaches. They should be very good, very competitive games.”
