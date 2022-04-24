THOMASVILLE — Two days after shutting out Thomasville in a five-inning tilt at Finch Field, East Davidson managed to take the second game last week in a 16-1 final Friday in three innings.
Badin Gusa followed up his shutout of the Bulldogs from the mound last Wednesday with a three-run homer at the plate in Friday’s home outing, the first of two three-run blasts in a decisive second inning. Trey Kennedy also went deep in the win, also adding a RBIs double for the Golden Eagles.
“Same thing as the last time we played them — once they got through their lineup, they figured out how to hit it, and they hit it,” Thomasville coach Wes Sellers said. “After both of those home runs, I called time and went out there [to visit freshman pitcher Matthew Bankhead] and said, ‘You know what you say to him? Good job. There’s nothing we can do.’”
East Davidson maintained its unblemished Central Carolina 2-A Conference mark and moved to 10-0 in league play with the pair of wins over its crosstown foe. The Golden Eagles (13-6, 10-0 CCC 2-A) couldn’t quite get a read on Bankhead in the first, and the Bulldogs struck in the top of the first with a run-scoring double by Jaylen Henry for an early 1-0 lead.
Unfortunately for Thomasville (1-17, 1-9 CCC 2-A), it was the offensive output in the last two innings that turned the tide. Peyton Berrier and Brock Welch both scored on wild pitches for the Eagles in the second for their first two runs of the game.
Gusa and Kennedy followed those with their three-run bombs, then Justin Skipper, Timothy McDaniel and Caleb Snovak added RBIs in the third, with Snovak’s bases-loaded walk serving as the game-ender.
“We worked on some things in practice that translated to the field tonight,” East coach Keaton Hawks said. “It's always good to see guys be successful when they work on something from day one, or even in the fall, and bring it to the ballpark on a beautiful day like today.”
Thomasville wraps up the regular season this week with Lexington. Weather permitting, the Yellow Jackets will visit Finch Field for Senior Night on Thursday at 6 p.m. The two teams were also scheduled to play Monday at Holt-Moffitt Field.
“We’ve just got to figure it out and come ready to go against Lexington,” Sellers said. “That’s two must-win games for us.”
East entered the week tied atop the CCC standings with West Davidson, with whom they opened a two-game set Tuesday. Check back in upcoming editions of the TIMES for continued coverage of the close to regular season conference baseball action this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.