TRINITY — The second half of a back-to-back this week was no more kind to East Davidson basketball than the first.

On Monday, the Golden Eagles’ boys dropped an 82-44 contest at Wheatmore to open their season. The following day, it was Trinity that bested East, 71-28, in a Randolph County sweep. The Eagle girls also fell 50-29 to the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

