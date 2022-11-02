DAVIDSON COUNTY — As early voting draws to a close today, polling officials are reporting increases in the number of voters for the 2022 midterm elections.
Overall, 22,367 people had voted as of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Davidson County Board of Elections. That total had already topped the 21,611 ballots from early voters in 2018 and dwarfed the 13,254 early votes that came in during the 2014 midterm.
The early voting site at Thomasville Public Library had welcomed 5,548 voters through its doors during the same period, from the beginning of voting through Nov. 2. That total, combined with the returns from Denton Public Library, Midway United Methodist Church, Arcadia Community Center and the board of elections office, was primed to eclipse the previous midterm by nearly 5%.
BOE Director Andrew Richards said the busiest time polling officials have had at the sites are during lunch hours and from 3-5 p.m.
"We have seen a slight uptick in early voters, between 50-100 per day depending on the day [compared to 2018 midterms]," Richards said. "Our absentee voting numbers are also up. With what we saw in 2020 during COVID, I think people like that way of voting. People enjoyed it, and I think we could see that continue."
Throughout North Carolina, reports indicate that Davidson follows a statewide trend. As of Nov. 1, early voting totals in the 100 counties had surpassed 1.3 million voters, outpacing 2018 numbers.
Vote by mail has also increased in popularity this year compared to the 2018 midterms in North Carolina.
Thomasville Public Library will be open until 3 p.m. today for those wishing to take advantage of the remaining early voting window. Davidson County voters will help decide races for local, statewide and nationwide seats.
The following is a list of those races and Election Day voting locations:
Local and statewide races
• U.S. Senate — Republican Ted Budd, Democrat Cheri Beasley, Libertarian Shannon W. Bray and Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh
• U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. District 8 — Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Scott Huffman
• N.C. Senate District 30 — Republican Steve Jarvis and Democrat Monique D. Johnson
• N.C. House District 80 — Republican Sam Watford and Democrat Dennis S. Miller
• N.C. House District 81 — Republican Larry Potts and Democrat Joe Watkins
• Davidson County Board of Education (voting for two) — Matt Alspaugh, Sheila Blower, Ashley Carroll, Nick Jarvis, Neal N. Motsinger, Josh Nifong and Michelle Shores
• Davidson County Board of Commissioners (voting for four) — Democrat Tonya Lanier and Republicans Chris Elliott, Matt Mizell, Steve Shell and Karen Watford.
The following poll locations for voters in Thomasville and Wallburg will serve as precincts for Election Day on Nov. 8:
Faith Missionary Alliance Church
1077 Gumtree Road, Winston-Salem
Brier Creek Elementary School
175 Watford Road, Thomasville
T. Austin Finch Auditorium
406 Unity St., Thomasville
Central Recreation Center
205 E Main St., Thomasville
Central United Methodist Church
115 James Ave., Thomasville
Davidson County Administration Offices
211 W Colonial Drive, Thomasville
Carolina Memorial Baptist Church
422 Liberty Drive, Thomasville
4205 Old Highway 29, Thomasville
Community Evangelical Methodist Church
1275 Joe Moore Road, Thomasville
Thomasville Church of God
1200 W Holly Hill Road, Thomasville
Fairgrove Fire Department
213 Cedar Lodge Road, Thomasville
121 Georgetown Road, Winston-Salem.
