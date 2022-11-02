DAVIDSON COUNTY — As early voting draws to a close today, polling officials are reporting increases in the number of voters for the 2022 midterm elections.

Overall, 22,367 people had voted as of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Davidson County Board of Elections. That total had already topped the 21,611 ballots from early voters in 2018 and dwarfed the 13,254 early votes that came in during the 2014 midterm.

