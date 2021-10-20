DAVIDSON COUNTY — One-stop early voting will resume next week for municipal elections in Thomasville and Wallburg.
Competitive races will be decided in contests for mayor and city councils in Thomasville. Early voting concludes Oct. 30 leading into Election Day Nov. 2.
At the close of voting Tuesday, 207 voters had cast a ballot during early voting for the 2021 Municipal Election, 203 of which voted at the Thomasville Public Library. The Davidson County Board of Elections maintains its early voting site at the board office at 945 N. Main St. in Lexington and a site at the library at 14 Randolph St. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at both locations this week, and early voting will wrap up from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30.
Mayor Raleigh York Jr. filed for reelection, and he will be challenged by Councilman Joe Leonard. All seven council seats are up this year, including those currently held by council members Ronald Bratton, Wendy Sellars and Hunter Thrift, who are all running for reelection.
Council members Neal Grimes, Jane Murphy and Pat Shelton did not file to retain their seats.
Besides the incumbents, 11 more filed to run for vacant council seats. Ronald Fowler, Randy Hersom, Doug Hunt, JacQuez Johnson, Eric Kuppel, Katrina Milburn, Lisa Shell, Jeannette Shepherd, Dee Stokes, Johnny West and Payton Williams all filed.
The council members now serve staggered four-year terms. Municipal elections in Thomasville and other area cities and towns are nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of the candidates doesn’t appear on the ballot.
In Wallburg, Mayor Allen Todd, as well as council members Zane Hedgecock and Steve Yokeley are all uncontested in their bids to remain with the town of Wallburg, which has a mayor and five council members.
If not registered to vote, residents can same-day register and cast a ballot during the early voting period. All participants in early voting must cast a ballot at a poll in the county in which they reside.
For more information or questions about voting, call the Davidson County Board of Elections office at 336-318-6900.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.