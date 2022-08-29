THOMASVILLE — A week after opening its season with a hard-fought road defeat at Providence Grove, East Davidson returned home last week to face a Randolph County foe for a second consecutive week.
The Golden Eagles produced a much more favorable outcome in Week 2.
Brogan Hill’s three combined touchdowns, along with Josiah Allred’s pair of scores and Cameron Cabe’s 3-yard plunge into the end zone just before halftime, gave East a 41-0 lead at the break and ultimately a victory by the same margin. A running clock in the second half and a dominant defensive performance rounded out a swift and thorough attack from the Eagles.
Hill completed three passes and made the most of them, accumulating 122 yard through the air, including a 26-yard TD strike to Logan Irwin. Hill’s three rushing attempts went for a total of 60 yards, two of which went the distance.
“Once we got up, we could start working on some things that we need to get better at to beat some really good teams down the road once we get into our conference and hopefully the playoffs,” Eagles’ coach Vance Hanner said. “I thought Brogan threw the ball well tonight, Irwin made a good catch here in the end zone for a touchdown, so it was a great night for our offense.”
East (1-1) left little doubt where things were headed early on. Wheatmore’s first drive ended on a failed fourth down attempt, and the first play the Eagles ran from scrimmage went for a 29-yard Hill touchdown run.
Just 93 seconds into the contest, they had all the points they would need. Hill later added a 20-yard rushing score and Allred’s scoring runs of 9 and 65 yards, respectively, made it 28-0 after one quarter.
Allred led East with 123 yards, and the team finished with more than 300 total yards rushing. Hanner throttled things down in the second half, giving several underclassmen the chance to get reps, even if his senior leaders wanted back on the field.
“The 1s were begging to stay in, but I had to bring them back to reality,” Hanner said. “It’s a long season, and we definitely didn’t want to get anybody hurt. We told them, ‘Hey, we’ll do one series [in the second half].’ Then the backups got it after that. Our backups got in there on offense and defense and battled.”
The Randolph County portion of the Eagles’ non-conference schedule concludes Friday night at Trinity, which sustained a 50-19 defeat at East last year. Hanner said he doesn’t anticipate any carryover effect from that outcome, emphasizing that the Bulldogs are a better team than they were a year ago.
“Trinity is much improved, and then we follow that up with Ledford and I think we’re on to Lexington after that,” Hanner said. “We’re the type of team that can be good enough to beat anybody, but we can also play bad enough to lose to anybody.”
The Eagles’ head coach expects the Central Carolina Conference to be fraught with potential pitfalls for the league’s top contending teams. He indicated that improved parity in the CCC could perhaps even open up a chance for a school to contend for the top spot in standings that are almost always dominated by Salisbury.
“I’m hoping and praying that we can knock Salisbury off, because it hasn’t been done in what seems like forever,” Hanner said. “That’s been our goal, to win a conference championship and win that playoff game, get through the first round and just kind of take things from there. But, yeah, I don’t think this group I’ve got is going to shy away from anybody.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
