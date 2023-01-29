DAVIDSON COUNTY — On the 23rd anniversary of his death, Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons and the rest of the sheriff’s office recognized the service of the late Deputy Todd Cook last week.

Cook, 30, was killed Jan. 27, 2000 while serving a second-degree trespassing warrant. The assailant fled the scene and led law enforcement officers on a chase that ended when the suspect ran through a roadblock and committed suicide.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos