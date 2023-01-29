DAVIDSON COUNTY — On the 23rd anniversary of his death, Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons and the rest of the sheriff’s office recognized the service of the late Deputy Todd Cook last week.
Cook, 30, was killed Jan. 27, 2000 while serving a second-degree trespassing warrant. The assailant fled the scene and led law enforcement officers on a chase that ended when the suspect ran through a roadblock and committed suicide.
The fallen deputy has been hailed as a hero in the 23 years that followed, including this week when the sheriff’s office issued a written statement via its social media accounts.
“A hero serves their community,” the statement read. “A hero spends their days serving others without a thought of the price it may cost. On Jan. 27, 2000, Davidson County Deputy Todd Cook left his home not knowing what awaited him as he closed the door and entered his community, with his selfless honor. That day he didn’t know that his Heavenly Father would call him home.
“The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office suffered a tremendous loss, as well as his loving family and friends. Today we honored Deputy Todd Cook for his heroic efforts and will continue to honor the loss of this fallen hero.”
Cook’s name remains etched on a sign along U.S. 64 after Davidson County government officials voted to honor the former law enforcement officer by unveiling “Deputy Todd Cook Bridge” in 2017. The most recent to lose his life in the line of duty, Cook has become an icon for officers in Davidson County as they also remember annually more than a half-dozen Thomasville residents who have died while fighting crime.
Many officers who have since retired from the force have paid tribute to Cook over the years, including Shawn Caple, who penned a tribute in 2010 while recalling the day’s events that led to Cook’s death.
“I can remember sitting in Thomasville District Court waiting to testify on a DWI case when you walked in and said that communications needed me to serve a trespassing warrant in my zone for Lexington PD. You knew I was busy in court and offered to make the warrant service instead. I often wonder how things would have turned out if you had not taken the call and I would have.”
Caple and countless other officers have expressed how much they miss their friend and cherish the memories they shared working together.
