THOMASVILLE — Tasked with replacing an East-West All-Star and an all-conference performer from last season’s playoff squad, Kevin Gillespie got the news his senior signal caller would be unavailable due to a serious knee injury.
With a converted wide receiver at quarterback — albeit, pound-for-pound, perhaps the school’s best athlete — and a battered and bruised squad that pieced it together one week to the next, Thomasville football actually improved upon a 9-3 mark. Winning two more games than it did a season ago, the team secured 11 wins in 2022 and claimed victory in the battle for Thomasville in what could only be described as a gutsy campaign.
“We found a way,” Gillespie said. “We came out and played for each other.”
The season began at Albemarle with junior defensive end Charles Norman under center. The athletic big man eventually ceded the keys of the offense to Janhri Luckey, returning to his position helping to anchor a D-line that wreaked havoc on opposing offenses this year.
The Bulldogs’ third-year head coach credited both players during the season for doing what it took to keep the team on track during those early weeks when so many players were out of place and the group was struggling to find an identity.
Quickly the season became about who was on the field rather than who couldn’t be. Without graduated stars Jabrii Carolina and Lymeake Washington, as well as injured quarterback and unquestioned team leader CJ Dickerson, Thomasville stacked win after win. Much of that credit went to Luckey, who stepped into an unfamiliar position and functioned as the steadying presence the team needed.
“Janhri Luckey — you’re down to your third-string quarterback and he puts balls on a dime when we have to,” Gillespie said after Luckey’s first action at quarterback. “That guy’s a warrior. I’ll go to war with him any day.”
It was in the team’s third game when Thomasville began to discover its footing as a smashmouth offense with a two-headed monster at running back. Shamon Smith and Kevin Robinson established themselves as a thunder-and-lightning combination with Luckey, who provided the jitterbug to their punishing running style.
“Fortunately for us, we were able to keep our guys somewhat fresh and then we just put the hammer on them with two backs,” Gillespie said.
The team’s only regular-season loss was a positive reminder serving to galvanize those on the field who knew the mission before them after experiencing the same setback last season. Similar to last year, the team’s taste of adversity provided an opportunity to determine the course of its fate.
“We’ve got the potential, we’ve got the pieces,” Gillespie would say following the Salisbury loss. “I’m gonna try to figure out everything I can to push those buttons as a coach.”
Proving their coach to be prophetic, it was three weeks later when the Bulldogs tallied their sixth win of the season in what could have otherwise been a forgotten victory over South Davidson. The significance wasn’t lost on Gillespie, however. The way the team overcame adversity (something he has often harped on) suggested to him that it had turned a corner.
Smith — who joined Luckey, Robinson, Keshawn Carpenter, Javion Little and Ronaldo Sanchez on the All-Conference team — toted the rock time and time again in that one, refusing to succumb to the rigors of a football season that often beset its brightest stars.
“These guys, I’m so proud of them,” Gillespie said. “We stuck guys in, playing guys who haven’t played in a position. They very easily could have [quit]. … I’m going to tell you, there at the end when it counted, No. 5 said get on my back boys, we are going and they’re not going to beat us. That was big. That was a boost to our team.”
Indeed, the team wasn’t beaten again for the remainder of its regular-season slate. The Bulldogs had faded late in 2021 with a home loss to East Davidson. This year, it was Thomasville that got the better of the Golden Eagles in a 33-29 victory across town.
The Bulldogs made it two-for-two in back-to-back rivalry games the following week, taking down Lexington. Thomasville made the third round of the state 1-A playoffs for a second straight year, this time falling in a nail-biting 19-14 affair on its home field at Cushwa Stadium.
When Gillespie returned to the program where he started his coaching career in 1991 as an assistant under Allen Brown, the Bulldogs hadn’t tasted the consistent level of success the program has enjoyed these last two seasons. Their 11 wins are the most since the 2010 season.
It remains too soon to project the kind of winning the program enjoyed during his tenure as an assistant — or the heights Gillespie reached at Page for 10 years, winning a 4-A state title in 2011 and finishing state runner-up in 2015 and 2016. Considering the hand Thomasville was dealt, it remains remarkable that the program has come this far in such a short time.
“Seven knee injuries this year and five ankles,” Gillespie surmised after a win against Montgomery Central earlier this season during a stretch when Thomasville played two games in four days. “I’ve never experienced anything like that in all my years of coaching. We just [kept] hanging in there. ... Last year, we won pretty handily except for two losses. This year, it [was] a fairly close outing about every game of the season. We found a way.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.