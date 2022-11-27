THOMASVILLE — Tasked with replacing an East-West All-Star and an all-conference performer from last season’s playoff squad, Kevin Gillespie got the news his senior signal caller would be unavailable due to a serious knee injury.

With a converted wide receiver at quarterback — albeit, pound-for-pound, perhaps the school’s best athlete — and a battered and bruised squad that pieced it together one week to the next, Thomasville football actually improved upon a 9-3 mark. Winning two more games than it did a season ago, the team secured 11 wins in 2022 and claimed victory in the battle for Thomasville in what could only be described as a gutsy campaign.

