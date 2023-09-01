Investors started the year with jitters, but, overall, the investment management company BlackRock believes markets have performed much better than expected so far in 2023.

A resilient consumer and strong labor market — alongside enthusiasm about artificial intelligence technology — drove the S&P 500 Index up nearly 17% in the first half of the year. International stocks soared, returning 29% and beating U.S. stocks by 5.4% since their October lows. And bonds made a comeback as anxiety about interest rates and inflation have subsided.

