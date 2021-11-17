THOMASVILLE — A group of four outgoing members of Thomasville City Council were recognized Monday for their service to the city, as four new members are to be sworn in at the December meeting.
Council will undergo an overhaul this year following a municipal election this month that saw four incumbents not seek reelection to their current seats. Joe Leonard, Jane Murphy, Neal Grimes and Pat Shelton will all relinquish their positions.
Councilman Ronald Bratton, one of three remaining council members who successfully sought reelection, paid tribute to each of the departing council members. Speaking candidly of his friendship with Grimes, applauding Murphy for the fresh perspective she offered, noting Shelton’s ability to seamlessly transition to a vacant seat, Bratton personally thanked each of them.
His praise for Leonard, who sought the office of mayor this election season, hinged largely upon his military record and efforts to mitigate crime.
“I’ve known Joe for probably 30 years,” Bratton said. “Joe started Crime Stoppers. He was on the initial board that set up Crime Stoppers in Thomasville. But the thing that I remember most about Joe is the Memorial Day services. For the last 20 years, we’ve had military people in harm’s way. They’ve been mutilated, killed and Thomasville was one of the first and one of the biggest Memorial Day services around. Not only that, but after 9/11, we needed that. We needed to feel like we were standing up for our people.”
The turnover for Thomasville City Council is the most extensive of its kind since 2007, when an at-large election brought Grimes, Shelton, David Yemm and Scott Styers in as first-term council members. This time, Doug Hunt, Lisa Shell, Jeannette Shepherd and Payton Williams will join Mayor Raleigh York Jr. and council members Bratton, Wendy Sellars and Hunter Thrift to fill out the city’s governing body.
Styers resigned earlier this year from his seat, presenting Shelton with an opportunity to fill the remainder of his term. In leaving his post, Grimes had a few parting words for the newcomers. He offered that each of the newly-elected members had received deserved attention for their willingness to help govern and reiterated that each should be equally willing to put in the four years of service.
“The four, really five, of us who are [departing] are retiring with 56 years of experience,” Grimes said. “You folks have huge shoes to fill. Be willing workers.”
Those sentiments were similarly extended by Murphy, who was lauded at the November meeting for her community engagement. She used her time to address those in attendance by imploring the oncoming councilpersons and incumbents to set aside any political differences for the good of the city.
“No matter who you voted for, the elections have been done, everything has been calculated and we’re ready for a new council,” Murphy said. “As citizens of Thomasville, let’s embrace the new, let’s forget about anything that may have been hurting somebody’s feelings during the election and let’s all come together as one so that we’re moving Thomasville forward.”
