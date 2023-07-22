DENTON — The newly crowned Ms. Senior Davidson County wants seniors to know aging does not mean you have lost value, abilities, strength or beauty.
“For my platform, I spoke about body positivity,” Stephanie Suggs said. “When we talk about that, we usually think of some young girls trying to live up to social standards of what beauty and talent is. I want seniors to know their worth and feel good about themselves. We may not be able to do things now like we did and in the amount of time we did them when we were younger, but we can still do things. We have worth and knowledge. I think about it this way, ‘What can I do differently that I used to do?’ ”
Suggs won the crown on June 29 as 150 residents cheered on the five contestants at Memorial United Methodist Church in Thomasville.
She’s not a poser pretending to be some perfect royalty from a fairytale. Suggs is “real” and wants everyone to know that being true and real to yourself is better than exerting energy fake public image.
The 59-year-old works as a case manager for and plans to spend her reigning year advocating on behalf of older adults.
“I have a passion for older seniors, especially those living in rural areas,” she said. “We live in Denton. We are a 30-minute drive from anything that we can’t get in our town. If I can use my crown to help them receive services that would be good.”
Suggs has lived in Denton for 20 years with her husband, Tim. They have three adult daughters. She grew up in the Silver Valley area and graduated from Central Davidson High in 1982 before setting off to attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington for a degree in computer science. She realized soon that wasn’t the right career path for her, she said.
She took some time off, met Tim, who was in the armed services, and got married. She worked various jobs, including as a teacher’s assistant in Davidson County Schools, before returning to community college to become a nurse in 2000.
“It was the best move I ever made to become a nurse,” she said. “I went back in 2019 and got my bachelor’s in nursing.”
Suggs said she was encouraged by fellow dance class students who happen to be former Ms. Senior Davidson County queens to enter the pageant this year. For her talent, she tap danced. Her dance teacher, Beth Peterson, was there, giving her a standing ovation.
“I worked hard on the dance,” she said. “I’m not in shape and overweight, but I worked at it.”
The highlight of the pageant, Suggs said, was meeting and bonding with the other contestants and getting to meet all the former queens. While she had confidence going into the pageant, she said, she was not confident she would win after meeting the others.
“All the other ladies are beautiful inside and out,” she said.
The other contestants in the annual pageant, organized by Davidson County Department of Senior Services, were Miriam Adderholdt, Terry Loebenburg, Patti Miller and Melinda Nance. Miller received the Ms. Congeniality Award and was second runner-up. First runner-up was Miriam Adderholdt.
“Our abilities as we get older are different,” Suggs said. “I want to work to have people embrace their beauty and their abilities where they are now.”
