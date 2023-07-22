THONWS-07-22-23 PAGEANT.jpg

Stephanie Suggs plans to spend her year as Ms. Senior Davidson County advocating for older adults.

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

DENTON — The newly crowned Ms. Senior Davidson County wants seniors to know aging does not mean you have lost value, abilities, strength or beauty.

“For my platform, I spoke about body positivity,” Stephanie Suggs said. “When we talk about that, we usually think of some young girls trying to live up to social standards of what beauty and talent is. I want seniors to know their worth and feel good about themselves. We may not be able to do things now like we did and in the amount of time we did them when we were younger, but we can still do things. We have worth and knowledge. I think about it this way, ‘What can I do differently that I used to do?’ ”