THOMASVILLE — Davidson-Davie Community College basketball is headed to Danville, Illinois in pursuit of a national championship after the Storm defeated Fayetteville Tech 65-60 in the Region 10 Championship at Brinkley Gym last week.
Tied at 57 with 1:19 left in the contest, guard Javeon Jones stepped to the free throw line and coolly knocked down a pair from the charity stripe. Those go-ahead points were enough to give the Storm a lead it would not relinquish.
Powered by 15 points from LJ Rogers — whose crucial 3-point shot with 27.4 seconds to go beat the shot-clock buzzer and put DDCC up five — the Storm overcame shooting struggles to take down the Trojans for a third time this season. In each of the previous two contests, DDCC won by two points.
“We did not shoot the ball well at all,” DDCC coach Matt Ridge said. “Three of 26 from 3, and most of the looks I thought were clean, open looks. We just weren’t making shots. You’ve got to tip your cap to Fayetteville Tech. They did a great job of slowing us down. … When it mattered most, I thought we dug in and got a few big stops. Javeon had a huge steal … and of course, LJ’s huge 3 to push the lead up from two to five there.
“I’m just proud of how we really overcame not shooting the ball well and finding a way to win.”
Rogers was 1-of-11 from beyond the arc, but he came up clutch when the game was on the line. Overall, the team shot just 42.1% from the floor, but forced 30 Trojan turnovers. Three huge steals apiece from Jones and Bryce Douglas helped turn the tide down the stretch after the Storm trailed for a large portion of the second half.
A nucleus of three-year starters has kept DDCC (30-2) in contention for Division-II junior college’s top prize. Having clinched the program’s third consecutive berth in the national tournament since DDCC jumped from Division-III three years ago, the Storm will turn its attention to the elusive goal.
Until it hits the road, the team can savor a 30-win season and having never been beaten at home.
“They’ve lost three conference games in three years — that’s regular season and postseason,” Ridge said. “They’ve never lost any game in Brinkley Gym. That’s pretty legendary.”
The TIMES will feature further analysis of the Storm’s journey to Danville in Wednesday’s edition.
