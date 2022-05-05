THOMASVILLE — Davidson-Davie Community College welcomed back two of its finest former athletes last week for the debut of the school’s hall of fame on campus, where Justin Glover and Justin Strickland became the first to be inducted.
North Carolina basketball legend Phil Ford was on hand to commemorate the occasion, which brought members of the community to the Mary E. Rittling Conference Center for a celebration of local athletes who contributed to the athletic department’s success. After introducing Ford, formerly a Tarheel point guard and assistant coach alongside Dean Smith, DDCC athletic director and men’s basketball coach Matt Ridge paid tribute to a couple of his former players.
“It is hard for me to express how proud we are of Justin and Justin,” Ridge said. “About 15 years ago, we were talking about taking the very first steps of starting an athletics program, starting from scratch. … We’ve come a long way.”
The path that brought DDCC to the present involved the influence of Ford, who coached Ridge at Chapel Hill. Ford was selected second overall in the 1978 NBA Draft and played on the 1976 U.S. Olympic Team that won a gold medal. He congratulated the two inductees and described how his early experiences shaped his career.
Strickland first played for Ridge at East Davidson High School, where he became the county’s second all-time leading scorer, having tallied 2,122 points in his high school career — good for 32nd in the state’s history. Strickland played on the inaugural 2007-08 Storm basketball team, which went 22-7 and was ranked as high as ninth in the country after having only six weeks to build the new team.
Strickland averaged 34.1 points per game and led the nation in scoring in all divisions in NJCAA and NCAA during the 2007-2008 season. He scored 954 points in his one season with DDCC, shooting 58% from the field, 86% from the free-throw line and 42.7% from the three-point line.
After graduating, he started the business Strickland Brothers, which has 100 stores nationwide and 200 in development. Last summer, Forbes named Strickland to its “The Next 1,000” list, while Inc. 500 named Strickland Brothers one of the fastest-growing companies in the country.
Strickland’s support of local organizations, including his support of Storm athletics, resulted in the school naming the floor inside Brinkley Gym “Justin Strickland Court” in 2021. The former hoopster attributed his success to a work ethic that exceeded his talents.
“I’ve never been the most talented basketball player on the court at any level I’ve played at,” Strickland said. “I’ve never been the most talented business person; I’ve never been the most educated business person. And so my mentality was always if I’m not going to be 6-foot-6 with a 45-inch vertical and run a 4.4 [second 40-yard dash], then I need to practice twice as hard.
“Same thing in the business world. If I didn’t go to Harvard, MIT, Berkeley or one of the schools in the northeast … but [my competitors] are only going to work 40 hours and I can work 80, then we can even this thing out.”
Glover played at Davidson-Davie from 2009-2011, leading the STORM to regular season championships, two regional championships, two district championships and two national tournaments. He was named Third Team All-American as a freshman and First Team All-American as a sophomore.
Glover also was named conference player of the year. He scored 1,285 points, the most ever by a Davidson-Davie player in two years. He transferred to Winston-Salem State University and led the Rams to two CIAA championships and two national tournaments. Glover was named the CIAA MVP in 2021 and First Team All-BAAD in 2013, a prestigious award within historically Black colleges and universities.
After graduation, Glover played professionally for the NBA G-League Delaware 87ers, now the Delaware Blue Coats, and currently runs a youth sports program and AAU basketball organization. Touched by his induction to the hall of fame, Glover offered that he remembers fondly his time with the Storm program.
“To say I’m grateful is an understatement,” Glover said. “Coach Ridge, I won’t even talk about the basketball stuff. He taught me so much, but the most important thing that [he] really taught me was how to be a family man and a great, great person to others. I will alway [imitate] that.”
Inductees to the DDCC Hall of Fame are considered on the basis of excellence in athletics, including contributions to the program, All-American nominations and status, national records, as well as player of the year awards.
