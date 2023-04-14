THOMASVILLE — Davidson-Davie Community College is inviting all area job seekers to a job fair Thursday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Community Building on the Davie Campus, 1205 Salisbury Road, Mocksville.
“The huge number of employers participating in this year’s job fair is just proof that there’s never been a better time to find a job,” said Keisha Jones, dean of student engagement and completion at the college. “As always, we are working hard at the college to connect our students and graduates to meaningful careers, and we hope the community will join us at this year’s job fairs as well.”
