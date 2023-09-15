THONWS-09-16-23 SCHOLARSHIPS.jpg

Students from Davidson-Davie were presented with scholarships from the SECU Foundation’s Bridge to Career program during a reception at the college Sept. 12.

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

THOMASVILLE — Denver Wilson has dreams of one day starting his own fabrication and custom automotive business.

Now, thanks to a scholarship program offered by the State Employers Credit Union, he’s well on his way to securing the classes he needs that get him one step closer to that dream.