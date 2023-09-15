THOMASVILLE — Denver Wilson has dreams of one day starting his own fabrication and custom automotive business.
Now, thanks to a scholarship program offered by the State Employers Credit Union, he’s well on his way to securing the classes he needs that get him one step closer to that dream.
Wilson, of High Point, received the scholarship last semester and is one of 30 students at Davidson-Davie County Community College who are each awarded a $500 scholarship from the SECU Foundation. Eleven of these students were honored during a reception at the Mary E. Rittling Conference Center on the Davidson Campus on Sept. 12.
Annually, the foundation awards the scholarships to students at the college as part of the SECU Bridge to Career program. The program aims to remove financial barriers for students who seek to obtain credentials through the Workforce Continuing Education Division of their local community college that lead to successful careers in their communities.
For Wilson, who is originally from Bristol, Virginia, and moved here for school and to plan for his future, that meant enrolling in welding courses at Davidson-Davie.
“I’ve been a student at the college for about a year and a half, but I do plan on continuing my education there with other offered programs,” Wilson says.
The scholarship money means he can focus more on school and less about footing the registration and fees.
“Without having to worry about how to pay for classes, the SECU scholarship was the perfect way to jump-start my welding career,” he adds.
Jessica Warren, coordinator of Workforce and Corporate Training at Davidson-Davie, notes there’s a high demand for welders in the area.
“There’s a lot of companies moving in, looking for trained welders. It really seems like everyone needs them,” Warren says.
Students studying HVAC, plumbing and carpentry — all fields that are currently in high demand — have also been awarded SECU scholarships.
Warren says she actively communicates the scholarship opportunities to students at the college via the website, word of mouth and more. In fact, that’s how Wilson found out about the scholarship opportunity.
“I called her asking about joining the (welding) program, and she told me the SECU scholarship would help if you were looking for aid for the course,” Wilson says.
Ultimately, the college helps connect students to valuable opportunities like the SECU scholarships that, in the end, provides the community with individuals who have the right skill sets for local industries.
The SECU Bridge to Career Program, which began in 2018, is aligned with the state’s postsecondary education attainment goal to have 2 million working-age North Carolinians possess a high-quality postsecondary credential of labor market value by 2030. In order to be considered for funding through the program, prospective students must be U.S. citizens and residents of North Carolina, be enrolled in a course leading to an NC Workforce Credential at the Essential or Career Level and must complete the coursework by Aug. 31, 2024. Students also must be unemployed or underemployed. It’s also open to members of the NC National Guard, military veterans and spouses, and underserved populations in a specific workforce area or sector.
