THOMASVILLE
Eleven months ago, Javeon Jones, LJ Rogers and Tim Boulware were anything but restrained in their enthusiasm for returning to the campus of Davidson-Davie Community College to resume their work on the hardwood.
The three young men who constitute the core of what has been Storm basketball since 2019 had just sustained a heartbreaking defeat in the championship game of NJCAA D-II National Tournament. Determined to put the finishing touches on a season that ends differently than the one last April, they all told Coach Matt Ridge they would be back.
After dominating the regular season, winning a second consecutive regional championship and rolling through several opponents en route to the title game, those three had accomplished everything possible for them in junior college basketball, short of winning the last six minutes. Des Moines Area Community College trailed 66-59 late in the championship game, but rallied to take home the title in those closing minutes of the final game of the season.
The loss has driven DDCC each day thereafter.
“Last year, we had all the pieces,” Jones said. “We got to the championship where we wanted to be. We just fell short. … All year, we put up the score of the final game that we played up there and basically looked at it every day before practice. We don’t want this to happen again, so we wanted to do what we had to do to get back and be even better than what we were last year, and I feel like that’s what we’ve done.”
There was a time when Ridge thought this journey might not be possible. In his 15th year with the Storm, Ridge has made a career of coaching athletes for two years, as is the custom for students who spend their freshman and sophomore years at a junior college before transferring.
Boulware, Jones and Rogers, however, were among the class of athletes who got an extra year of JUCO eligibility due to COVID-19 after the virus wiped away the chance for the Storm to cut down the nets in Danville, Illinois. Just days away from possibly playing for a national title following a 31-1 season, the pandemic changed the world and ended the Storm’s season.
Once thwarted by a chance to play for the highest prize by a contagious disease and once by an opponent from Iowa, the trio verbalized their intent to take advantage of the third season of eligibility. Ridge knew that in the heat of the moment, that would likely be the case, but he encouraged each of them to explore their options before making a decision.
“At the end of last season, even before we got back from Danville, Illinois, I had Javeon Jones, LJ Rogers and a few other young men in my ear at the hotel and the airport saying ‘we’re coming back,’ ” DDCC coach Matt Ridge said. “I told them all to take a deep breath and we’d talk about it when we got back in the postseason exit meeting. Fortunately, we have a lot of kids back off that team that have unbelievable experience.
“Javeon, LJ and Tim have been here for three years. That’s unprecedented in junior college.”
Now as the team prepares to make the trek to Danville next week, it looks back on the tournament that was canceled in 2020 and the return to the court last season to post a 23-3 overall record, finishing national runner up. In their mission to return this season and finish what they started, DDCC rolls into the tournament with a 30-2 record.
“Us coming back another year was [about] wanting to finish it, what we didn’t last year,” Boulware confirms. “The feeling of the loss last year [fueled] us this year.”
Cumulatively, the team has 84 wins against just six losses in three years. The Storm is undefeated at Brinkley Gymnasium over that span. It’s something one of the elder statesmen keeps in mind as he reflects on the time he’s spent with the program.
“I feel like the success is a byproduct of how we’ve just come together,” Rogers said. “We don’t care who gets to shine. We just all want to win, because we know that if we’re not winning, we’re not going to the next level.
“I love these boys. Hopefully we go down there and win it all, but if all else fails, I’ve had a great three years here and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
