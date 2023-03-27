THOMASVILLE — The cruelty of college basketball is on full display this time of the year.
One loss is all that it takes to end a season. For 33 games, Davidson-Davie Community College avoided that one loss. The Storm’s program-record win streak, however, came to an end in Danville, Illinois with a 66-63 quarterfinal defeat to Macomb Community College in the NJCAA Division II Championships.
As the lone unbeaten JUCO program nationally, DDCC was perhaps best positioned this season to finally overcome a fate that befallen them in consecutive seasons, a loss in the championship game. Unfortunately for the Storm, it just wasn’t to be in the way coaches, players and fans were hoping.
“We built our team with the end in mind,” Ridge said. “Against really good teams, the close games always come down to halfcourt execution.”
It was Macomb that executed when it seemed the No. 8 seed was on the verge of elimination. Though trailing 33-27 at the half, the Monarchs came marching back and held the Storm scoreless for eight minutes down the stretch to earn the three-point win.
A 25-10 run for DDCC had the Storm out front for a majority of the first half. The Monarchs slowly reeled in the No. 1 seed and drew to within 45-43 with 12:38 remaining in the second half. DDCC would go on yet another run, though, and a 14-6 spurt gave the Storm the largest lead of the game at 59-49 with 8:27 remaining.
After that, it was all Macomb. The nation’s top offensive unit went scoreless from the 8:27 mark to the 38-second mark. DDCC did manage to cut the Monarchs’ lead to one at 64-63 with 16 seconds remaining before sending Jaylen Daughtery to the line for a one-and-one. The sophomore made both free throws, and the Macomb defense made two more defensive stops to seal the win and the program’s first-ever trip to the Final Four.
Aidan Rubio scored a game-high 23 points for Macomb. Jahlen King led DDCC with 22, and Chase Mebane added 15.
It may take some time for the Storm players to appreciate the historic season the team put together given the outcome in the quarterfinals, but records were broken at DDCC in 2023.
The program notched its first undefeated regular season at 29-0, held the No. 1 national ranking for more than 12 weeks and put together its fourth-straight NJCAA Region 10 regular season and conference tournament championships. Ridge recorded his 400th career win and guided DDCC to a third straight Elite 8 appearance.
“We are proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Ridge said. “There will come a time when we look back and reflect. Every once in a while, [you have to] look up in the rearview and learn from things we’ve done well and haven’t done well. It would [have] been really special to do something that is extremely difficult to do, and that’s run the table from start to finish.”
