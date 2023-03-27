THOMASVILLE — The cruelty of college basketball is on full display this time of the year.

One loss is all that it takes to end a season. For 33 games, Davidson-Davie Community College avoided that one loss. The Storm’s program-record win streak, however, came to an end in Danville, Illinois with a 66-63 quarterfinal defeat to Macomb Community College in the NJCAA Division II Championships.

