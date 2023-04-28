THOMASVILLE — Davidson-Davie Community College has launched a new online information site, as well as a digital advertising campaign, to share job training programs and college information with adults across the region.
The initiative is designed to quickly link those seeking jobs and job training.
“In just a matter of months on our campuses, adult learners can acquire the skills, credentials and degrees they need for a better job, a bigger paycheck, and an even brighter future for themselves and their families,” said Susan Burleson, DDCC executive vice president for academic and student affairs.
Part of the Better Skills-Better Jobs-Better Future initiative includes direct outreach to adults who previously earned some college credits but left without a degree or certification.
The vast majority of higher-wage jobs today require more than a high school diploma, but fewer than half of North Carolinians between the ages of 25-44 have the education and training needed to fill them. Meanwhile, employers across the region are frantically looking for the skilled talent needed to fill current jobs, according to DDCC.
