DAVIDSON COUNTY — Those who have driven by Davidson-Davie Community College recently are bound to have noticed the construction cones and heavy equipment on site.
DDCC President Darrin Hartness told Davidson County Board of Commissioners this month that construction at the college will continue for at least the next couple of years, as the 185 acres across the highway remain a target for additional growth. Along with a potential workforce development complex, growth patterns across the campus are having a diverse impact on county institutions.
Part of what Hartness said he ultimately envisions for that acreage across U.S. 29/70 from the college is the future home for DDCC’s skilled trades programs, county economic development offices, along with possibly Valley Academy in a new facility. Planning for the future hasn’t deterred from progress in the present, according to the school’s president.
“We’ve heard in the news a lot about enrollment declines in universities and colleges across the country,” Hartness said. “We’ve had some enrollment decline across the state of North Carolina, but your college is extremely healthy. At this point in our fall semester, we’re up 6.5% from where we were last year, and we’re up 6% from pre-pandemic.”
That is but one metric Hartness utilized at the regular October commissioners meeting to explain the institution’s success. Tallies comparing North Carolina’s community colleges consistently rank DDCC among the state’s best.
“Every year, the state board of community colleges publishes a report on performance indicators,” Hartness said. “Of the 58 colleges across the state of North Carolina, your college is the only one out of the 58 that every performance indicator is above average or exceeding excellence.”
Members of leadership at the college aren’t resting on their laurels. Hartness presented commissioners with a master plan for a new regional training and distribution center for emergency response and public health. He expressed appreciation for Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, whom he credited with securing $16.2 million appropriated for the project in last year’s state budget, the largest state capital appropriation in the history of the college.
With the help of a land transfer from the DDCC Foundation, Hartness pinpointed the anticipated completion of that facility sometime in January 2026. Continued construction at the college will include facilities to host commencement exercises, large career fairs, civic uses, athletic facilities and, eventually, public health activities.
Hartness said the college has been in close contact with Davidson County Health Department Director Lillian Koontz on the design of a new public health structure at DDCC. This proposed public health building on the existing campus would provide entrance and egress that give the college a place for mass vaccination if needed again; flexible space for regional training activities; conference rooms; and facilities for basic law enforcement training.
An emergency response and fire training facility is also slated for an outdoor classroom, storage, residential burn building, burn tower, fuel yard and a large driving pad.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.