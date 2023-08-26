THOMASVILLE — With the first week of classes in the books, the semester is fully underway for more than 3,500 Davidson-Davie students taking curriculum classes this fall.
The college’s enrollment has continued to rise as area students choose Davidson-Davie for short-term, associate degree and transfer opportunities.
“There is an energy on campus that always comes with the start of a new academic year,” said Jenny Varner, acting college president. “The great news is that there are still plenty of opportunities for students who haven’t yet enrolled, with eight-week courses that start mid-fall, as well as other short-term and continuing education programs, including a new opportunity for educators.”
As school buses roll across the state and teacher shortages continue to plague local K-12 districts, Davidson-Davie is offering a new online certificate program to educators who want to seek teaching licensure. The program begins Sept. 25 and will be focused on K-6 licensure, with grades 7-12 anticipated in the future.
The new certificate program is targeted toward current teachers or other professionals who have a bachelor’s degree and are interested in teaching in a classroom yet lack the coursework needed for licensure in a K-6 classroom. Most recently, this type of program was only available at four-year institutions and was called a “lateral entry” program. Now, in what is being termed a “residency program,” educators can complete their coursework and obtain licensure at Davidson-Davie for a fraction of the cost they might otherwise pay at a four-year institution, all online. Students will have an instructor and a coach who visits them at the schools where they are employed. Interested students should contact Lucas Bruff at lucas_bruff@davidsondavie.edu.
Prior to authorization of the new residency program, Davidson-Davie already was hard at work trying to help alleviate the current shortage of teachers in classrooms by offering an associate degree in teacher preparation. Per the college’s efforts to align its program curriculum with the state’s four-year colleges and universities, the teacher preparation degree prepares students to transfer to earn a bachelor’s degree in a teaching field.
The college’s early childhood education program also offers students an opportunity to impact the pivotal early learning of young children. Excellent teachers are in high demand and are an essential part of early childhood development.
The sustainable agriculture program is in its second year and now enrolling for the second eight-week term, giving students an opportunity to learn agricultural practices that also protect the land and environment.
The fire protection technology program gives current and future firefighters the knowledge and skills needed to be eligible for promotion through the ranks of a volunteer or career fire department. There is an emphasis on practical application of the material, which gives the students an advantage to succeed in a fire service career. Multiple certificate paths and four-year transfer opportunities are available.
Also, the college’s long standing health information technology program now gives students the option to start in the spring. This largely online program teaches students to work with health information data produced and utilized by various health care entities. There is a wide range of career opportunities in the field and many feature flexibility in work schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.