THOMASVILLE — With campus quieter than usual as students enjoy spring break, Davidson-Davie Community College employees headed out into the community Wednesday to engage in their second Day of Service, an opportunity to give back to the many agencies and organizations that serve Davidson and Davie counties.
“I know that each of you will serve with the same care and compassion that’s part of our campus culture, and for that I’m grateful,” said college President Darrin Hartness, addressing faculty and staff ahead of Wednesday’s service day. An initiative of Hartness after he became president of the college, the first Day of Service was held in 2019. Because of COVID-19, the service day could not be held again until this year.
Like 2019, the 2023 service day included a variety of locations throughout Davidson and Davie counties. Close to 150 employees served at more than 20 separate project sites, including Lexington and Thomasville locations of the Salvation Army, the American Children’s Home, Davie Habitat for Humanity, Davie Smart Start, Davidson Medical Ministries, a number of K-12 schools, and the J. Smith Young YMCA in Lexington.
“We are so excited to have help during Davidson-Davie’s Day of Service,” said Jen Fuller-Allen, CEO of the J. Smith Young YMCA. “The volunteers from the college are helping us complete some much-needed tasks, and we are so appreciative to have partners who come together with us to help serve our community.”
The service actually stretched beyond just one day as faculty and staff worked to replenish the college’s food pantry in the days leading up to the Day of Service, and Tuesday wore lavender ribbons to signal support for colleagues, friends and families dealing with cancer.
“Because I grew up in this community, it makes me feel good that I’m able to give back, especially to organizations that have helped me,” said Carmen Davis, director of the Learning Commons at the college, as she helped make fleece blankets for local agencies. “As a single mother, I did have to ask for help sometimes, so it’s good that I’m in a position now to give back to those who supported me.”
