THOMASVILLE — With campus quieter than usual as students enjoy spring break, Davidson-Davie Community College employees headed out into the community Wednesday to engage in their second Day of Service, an opportunity to give back to the many agencies and organizations that serve Davidson and Davie counties.

“I know that each of you will serve with the same care and compassion that’s part of our campus culture, and for that I’m grateful,” said college President Darrin Hartness, addressing faculty and staff ahead of Wednesday’s service day. An initiative of Hartness after he became president of the college, the first Day of Service was held in 2019. Because of COVID-19, the service day could not be held again until this year.

