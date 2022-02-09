THOMASVILLE — When faced with the task of beating the only squad in their league to defeat the team all season, the Storm proved up for the challenge, as Davidson-Davie Community College netted a 93-66 victory over Wake Tech at Brinkley Gym.
Last week’s win was the 17th straight dating back to Nov. 23, when the Storm last lost a basketball game. Tim Boulware and LJ Rogers led a balanced scoring attack with 18 points each. Aaron Ross added 12, while Javeon Jones and Jarvis Tillman both had 10.
The team also held a potent Eagles’ attack to its lowest scoring output of the season.
“Defense travels, whether you’re in Danville, Illinois or at Wake Tech,” Storm coach Matt Ridge said. “We held them to 30 at halftime and 36 in the second half. That team is so talented. They’ve got so many kids that can shoot it, handle it and score it on all three levels, so I’ve got to commend our kids defensively. We really did a great job on and off the ball.”
Having grabbed a stranglehold on the game from the outset, the Storm converted a 47-30 halftime advantage into an even bigger lead in the second half despite losing its point guard for an extended stretch. Jones twisted his ankle in the first half and had to leave the game for several minutes before returning to the court, albeit in a limited capacity.
His mobility visibly compromised by the injury, Jones still managed to finish with four assists and no turnovers in 21 minutes on the court.
“Javeon Jones is a lot of things, one of which is a warrior,” Ridge said. “He twisted it fairly badly. He’s out there hobbling around there, making plays. That shows you how gutsy he really is. The kid’s a winner. That’s all he’s done since he stepped foot on this campus.”
With the win over the Eagles, DDCC controls its own destiny. The Storm added two more conference victories over league opponents this week, first beating Patrick & Henry and then Guilford Tech.
That leaves only today’s bout with Johnston Community College, Tuesday’s tilt with Pitt and next Saturday’s road game at Bryant & Stratton between now and hosting a conference quarterfinal at Brinkley Gym on Feb. 22. Securing wins in the conference and district tournament could land the Storm back in the national tournament, where last year the team came one step shy of winning a national championship. DDCC fell to Des Moines Area Community College 86-75 in the championship game.
“To get where we want to go to Danville, we’ve got to keep going,” Ridge said. “We’ve got to win the tournament now. We’ve got to finish strong so that we’re the No. 1 seed. If we are the No. 1 seed, we’re fortunate enough to get to play in Brinkley Gym as long as we keep winning.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.