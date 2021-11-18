DAVIDSON COUNTY — Davidson-Davie Community College netted a 70-68 victory over Fayetteville Tech on Wednesday, winning their third conference games in three tries.
LJ Rogers hit a 3-pointer with 1:14 remaining to give the Storm a one-point advantage at 66-65, which the squad held onto in the final 74 seconds to edge out the win. Rogers finished with a game-high 19 points, added five rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead the Storm.
“The last five minutes, Chase (Mebane) went in and had some huge plays on both ends, LJ hit a huge 3 late and we got some stops,” DDCC coach Matt Ridge said. “The last six, seven minutes, we got some transition stuff, which was a testament to our guys being in good shape.”
Ridge wasn’t entirely pleased with the overall effort his team put forward, despite the win. He pointed to his team’s shooting as an area in need of improvement. The Storm shot 41% from the field and just 25% from 3.
Having hit 22-of-33 from the charity stripe, DDCC is now making just 61% of its free throws this season. Dating back to last week’s 75-65 win over Johnston Community College, the Storm has mustered no better than 66.7% from the line.
“We came out flat, shot the ball miserably for the second night in a row,” Ridge said. “Tech played harder than us for the majority of the game. Now I think late in the game, we dug deep and did what we were supposed to do, but the first 35 minutes were a struggle.”
DDCC is scheduled to take on Bryant and Stratton at Brinkley Gym at 3 p.m. today. Ridge offered a solemn warning to his team, suggesting the Storm might not make it out with a win this time around if it doesn’t improve its shooting.
The team played Wednesday without starting point guard Javeon Jones, a top returner from last year’s national runner-up. To reach its full potential, the Storm will likely require the services of its leader.
“In this league, every night is a dogfight,” Ridge said. “If you don’t bring your ‘A’ game, you can go home with an ‘L.’ We are so lucky to get out of here with a win.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
