THOMASVILLE — Last week Davidson-Davie Community College celebrated the accomplishments of 1,178 graduates who earned a collective total of 1,714 credentials — including 629 associate degrees, 191 diplomas, and 848 certificates. Forty-six high school students got a head start on college by pursuing transfer pathways through the Career & College Promise program.
The May 12 commencement marked the college’s return to a traditional, in-person graduation day after COVID-19 forced a virtual ceremony in 2020 and a drive-through event in 2021. Those wanting to watch from home could still do so at DavidsonDavie.edu/graduation.
“Circumstances over the past 26 months have challenged our faculty and staff to find new, innovative ways to support student success and deliver instruction,” said Dr. Darrin Hartness, president of the college. “Today, together, we are stronger.”
Joshua Barker, president of the student government association, told graduates about being a troublemaker in high school and then being startled to discover that his former high school principal is now an administrator at Davidson-Davie — but that his former principal held no grudges and only wanted the best for him. “This was the very moment when I realized that our past does not define our future,” Barker shared. “No matter where you are on life’s road, you can always change.” With his Davidson-Davie credits in hand, Barker heads to UNC-Chapel Hill in August to pursue a degree in finance.
Kevin Firquin, chair of the college board of trustees, encouraged graduates to remember that being trustworthy and respectful of others, as well as observing the highest ethics both inside and outside the workplace, would serve them well. “On behalf of the entire board of trustees,” he added, “Congratulations, Class of 2022!”
