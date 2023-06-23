SCHOLARS

Pictured at a recent signing ceremony at DDCC are Jonathan Foust, from left, Keith Reese Jr., Chase Mebane and Jaheim Taylor.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DAVIDSON COUNTY — Four Davidson-Davie CC basketball players signed scholarships with four-year schools on Tuesday in the lobby of Brinkley Gym on the campus of Davidson-Davie Community College.

Jaheim Taylor and Chase Mebane signed with Lenoir Rhyne University, while Keith Reese Jr. signed with Chowan University and Jonathan Foust with Lynchburg College.