DAVIDSON COUNTY — Four Davidson-Davie CC basketball players signed scholarships with four-year schools on Tuesday in the lobby of Brinkley Gym on the campus of Davidson-Davie Community College.
Jaheim Taylor and Chase Mebane signed with Lenoir Rhyne University, while Keith Reese Jr. signed with Chowan University and Jonathan Foust with Lynchburg College.
Taylor, Reese and Foust were 68-4 in two seasons at DDCC. Mebane was 91-7 in three seasons at DDCC.
All four of the players leave DDCC with associate degrees and scholarships to move on to finish their four-year degrees. All four finished their DDCC careers undefeated in Brinkley Gym.
Mebane won the Region 10 regular season championship three times and District Championship three times. Taylor, Reese and Foust won the Region 10 regular season championship twice and District Championship twice.
