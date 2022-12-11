DAVIDSON COUNTY — Davidson County Schools welcomed a new school board member, renewed the oath of office of a returning member and recognized a longtime outgoing board member during its regular meeting on Monday.
Nick Jarvis, who defeated Neal Motsinger during the recent election, was sworn in to the Davidson County Schools Board of Education to start his first term.
Ashley Hicks Carroll, who was reelected, was also sworn in for her second four-year term.
Also, members of the school board and Davidson County Schools staff recognized outgoing board member Neal Motsinger. Motsinger has served three four-year terms on the school board.
Davidson County Schools Superintendent Emily Lipe thanked Motsinger for his years of service.
“I would say some of these years have been extremely challenging for all of us. Neal has certainly done a great job being a dedicated board member during this time,” Lipe said.
Motsinger thanked everyone before exiting the meeting.
“You are the ones that make Davidson County Schools, in my opinion, one of the best school systems in North Carolina,” he said.
Also, the school board announced the appointment of Matt Coloton, current principal at Central Davidson High School, to principal of Ledford High School beginning Jan. 3.
The school board also approved a $1,250 bonus for all full-time staff and $625 for all part-time staff who remained employed for the second semester of the school. The bonuses will be paid at the end of the school year in June.
“We know that we can never fully repay our staff for all they do,” Lipe said. “The need is still there and continues. Our teachers and staff are continuing to cover classes and help out in many ways. I think this is one way to show our appreciation for that.”
Also during the meeting, the board held a public meeting to receive input on the 2022-2023 school calendar. No one spoke in opposition to the proposed calendar.
