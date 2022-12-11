DCS BOE member Ashley Carroll

Returning Davidson County Schools Board of Education member Ashley Carroll was sworn in for her second term during a school board meeting last week by NC District Court Judge Carlos Jane.

 Photo by Sharon Myers

DAVIDSON COUNTY — Davidson County Schools welcomed a new school board member, renewed the oath of office of a returning member and recognized a longtime outgoing board member during its regular meeting on Monday.

Nick Jarvis, who defeated Neal Motsinger during the recent election, was sworn in to the Davidson County Schools Board of Education to start his first term.

