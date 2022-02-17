DAVIDSON COUNTY — As of Monday, students in Davidson County will no longer be required to wear masks on school property.
Earlier this week, the Davidson County Schools Board of Education voted 5-0 at a specially-called meeting to reverse the mask mandate which has been the source of relentless controversy since August. The unanimous vote came following updates to the NC Strong Schools Toolkit, which now no longer requires individual contact tracing after exposure to COVID-19.
As a result of the changes to the toolkit, the board decided to act. Davidson County Schools Superintendent Emily Lipe said the recommendation also comes after seeing a sharp decrease in the positivity rate of students and staff, as well as the reduced number of cases.
The updates to the toolkit also include that students or staff are not required to stay home if they are exposed to COVID-19, unless they have symptoms or test positive. Those updates will go into effect on Feb. 21.
“We are committed to ensuring North Carolinians have the guidance and information necessary to balance their risk during each stage of the pandemic and learn to live with COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Keeping kids in the classroom remains a top priority. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we evaluate which tools are most effective to protect students and staff.”
Despite these changes, parents who have appeared consistently at school board and commissioners’ meetings continued this week in their commitment to provide opposition to school officials, who they assert have mistreated county residents. At the most recent meeting of Davidson County Commissioners, Matt Alspaugh told board members that he felt the timing of the changes were unsatisfactory.
“At 4:15, our school board decided to go mask optional,” Alspaugh said. “Let me just let you know, on Aug. 23 when they decided to mask our kids up, it was immediate. Superintendent called that night and said the next morning your kids can’t come to school if they don’t have a mask. Today when they took the vote, it doesn’t take effect until Monday.”
The face covering requirements for schools were part of a new state bill adopted in September. The law requires all boards of education in the North Carolina public school system to adopt a policy regarding the use of face coverings and review once a month whether the policy should be continued, modified or dropped.
Thomasville City Schools still has mask requirements in place, but will be reviewing the policies at the next meeting of its school board in March.
