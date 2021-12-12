DAVIDSON COUNTY — Davidson County Schools Board of Education voted last week to renew mandates for students and staff to wear face coverings until at least the next board meeting, currently scheduled for Jan. 10.
Lillian Koontz, Davidson County health director, provided the board with an update on vaccination rates for school-aged children. Of Davidson County children ages 5-11, only 2% are fully vaccinated. Partially vaccinated students make up 7% of the demographic.
In the 11-17 age range, 27% are fully vaccinated, while 30% are partially vaccinated.
“There is not a great [number] of people who are ineligible for the vaccine,” Koontz said. “We also know that the holidays are a wonderful time to be with our families, but we also get close to those who we are not typically close to, so we’re anticipating seeing more cases as we end 2021.”
A total of 582 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed among county residents from Nov. 29 to Dec. 8. Davidson reported a 11% positivity rate, up 1.3% from the rate seven days prior. Cumulatively, the county has reached 328 COVID-19 deaths since April 2020, including four in the most recently-reported seven-day span.
In sum, 49% of the county’s residents are partially vaccinated, with 45% fully vaccinated.
In its weekly COVID update for the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, Davidson County Schools reported 91 students and four staff members in the district were required to quarantine, with 49 students and 20 staff members having contracted the virus.
Also during the meeting, which was accessible by the general public only by virtual feed, county staff addressed school funding recently approved by legislators and Gov. Roy Cooper. Since the state budget was passed earlier in the fall, a number of changes have been implemented that will adjust compensation. Among those changes, school counselors will receive a $100 supplement and principals will see their salary increase by 2.5% each year of the biennium.
Courtesy of a federal mandate, non-certified personnel will receive whichever is greater between a 2.5% increase to their current salary or a $13 minimum wage. All personnel across the board are eligible for a $1,000 bonus and an additional $500 bonus is available for individuals who make less than $75,000.
All certified personnel will receive a flat $300 raise, as well as performance bonuses related to AP, IB and CTE programs, among others, up to a maximum of $3,500. Additionally, all state instructional personnel will receive a $1,000 raise.
Teachers could see up to $2,800 in bonuses, not including performance bonuses.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.