THOMASVILLE — Davie Lane & Co., 11 Salem St., Thomasville, has been named July Business of the Month by the Thomasville Beautification Committee.

Davie Lane & Co. is a full-service luxury salon and makeup bridal studio. It offers hair color and Hand tied extensions. Specializing in bridal and formal hair and makeup, it offers a rental space for brides the day of the wedding. Davie Lane sells professional hair styling products.