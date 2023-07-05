THOMASVILLE — Davie Lane & Co., 11 Salem St., Thomasville, has been named July Business of the Month by the Thomasville Beautification Committee.
Davie Lane & Co. is a full-service luxury salon and makeup bridal studio. It offers hair color and Hand tied extensions. Specializing in bridal and formal hair and makeup, it offers a rental space for brides the day of the wedding. Davie Lane sells professional hair styling products.
The business is owned by Bailey Jenkins and has been at this location for two months.
According to the committee, the establishment has made improvements by creating an open and airy trendy salon and makeup studio by decorating the upstairs and downstairs of the business. They added additional plumbing and a new ventilation system.
David Lane & Co. is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 pm. For more information, call 336-905-5710, or visit Instagram at davielaneco.
The beautification committee supports the enhancement of buildings and grounds through the Business of the Month program. The program recognizes businesses that work to improve the interior, exterior and grounds of the business.
