TRIAD — Travel and tourism spending in Davidson County rebounded sharply in 2022 from the pandemic-related lag of the previous two years, showing the highest percentage growth in the state, according to new data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Visitors to Davidson County spent $290.9 million, which ranked 27th out of the state’s 100 counties in dollars but was an increase of 34.9% from 2021, the greatest percentage in the state.