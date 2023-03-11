DAVIDSON COUNTY — A valuable institution created during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be dissolved after the Davidson County Board of Education agreed to reestablish its commitment to traditional learning.
The Davidson County Virtual Academy will begin a transition period in the coming months that is expected to bring educators and students who have been away from the classroom for some time back into the fold. With declining enrollment since its inception, the academy seems to no longer be sustainable as the world has adapted to its evolving needs in the emergence from the pandemic.
Low student-to-teacher ratios compared to traditional Davidson County schools have yielded fiscal obligations associated with the virtual academy that no longer represent the wisest use of county funds, school officials contend.
“We’re so appreciative of the leadership of [Principal] Dr. Heather Horton with our Davidson virtual academy and the many efforts and dedication of our virtual teachers,” DCS Superintendent Emily Lipe said. “Those teachers have gone above and beyond the expectations that we have had of classroom teachers, given that they had to completely figure out how to teach students virtually online without having them in front of them.”
In 2020, the school board unanimously approved an online school for students during a special-called meeting. An online program was made available for students from kindergarten through eighth grade and was staffed by Davidson County teachers.
The measure was taken as the COVID-19 pandemic completely disrupted the traditional structure of education for more than two years. Over the last six months, a vast majority of educators and students have embraced a return to something that closely resembles pre-COVID public education.
“We felt like, as we were getting back in, keeping that virtual academy option was the right thing to do for our students and families in Davidson County,” Lipe said. “But now that we have seen the change and we’ve brought our students back into the building, we’re at a point now where we have to consider all of the facts that have been presented and where we are.
“At this point, it is our recommendation to you that we transition the Davidson County virtual students and staff back to our current traditional school offering for the 2023-24 school year.”
DCS Chairman Alan Beck credited those responsible for developing this online space on the fly for their adaptability and competent work. DCS educators developed curriculum and lesson plans based on North Carolina public school standards.
A teacher has been available to assist students and evaluate their progress. All participating students remained eligible to take part in extracurricular activities, including sports, at their assigned school.
“The shame of it is that it’s an incredibly good program and you’ve got incredibly good people doing it,” Beck said. “But the people who seem — and I won’t say for the whole thing — to migrate to this teaching do not have the backing at home.
“At the same time, it’s an offer I think we all wanted to make. I’ve even told Dr. Horton, whatever we’ve got to do to keep this is what we’re going to do. And it’s just not working out that way.”
