DAVIDSON COUNTY — A valuable institution created during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be dissolved after the Davidson County Board of Education agreed to reestablish its commitment to traditional learning.

The Davidson County Virtual Academy will begin a transition period in the coming months that is expected to bring educators and students who have been away from the classroom for some time back into the fold. With declining enrollment since its inception, the academy seems to no longer be sustainable as the world has adapted to its evolving needs in the emergence from the pandemic.

