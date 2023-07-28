DAVIDSON COUNTY — Davidson County Schools Superintendent Emily Lipe announced she will be retiring Sept. 1, the end of the first week of the new school year.
Lipe said that although it was a difficult decision, she felt the timing was right, and she feels confident the school system is in a strong position moving forward.
“As my time in Davidson County Schools comes to a close, I want to express how grateful I am for the opportunity to have served the Davidson County community alongside so many talented people. I will cherish the relationships I have built here and forever believe there is no place anywhere that can match the educational experience we provide our students,” Lipe said.
Tabitha Broadway, who currently serves as executive director of communications and strategic planning, will assume temporary leadership of the school district on Aug. 8.
The Davidson County Board of Education is currently looking for a permanent superintendent.
Lipe was named the superintendent of Davidson County Schools in 2017 after serving as interim superintendent and assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. She has been with the school district for 32 years.
