DAVIDSON COUNTY — A group of Davidson County residents who have attended each of the last several school board meetings were on hand for this week’s Davidson County Board of Commissioners meeting to encourage officials to attend Monday’s BOE meeting.
Three residents urged commissioners to do what they can to apply pressure to board members to shift their policy on face coverings. A groundswell of local support to repeal a mask mandate in Davidson County Schools has made those who govern the county to be the target of angry parents lobbying for the right of parents to decide.
“Have you been to a board of education meeting? Because it comes this Monday,” Polly Leonard urged board members this week. “You need to be at that board meeting. They just passed today that this vaccine is going to be an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) for kids [ages] 5-11. They’re pushing this to the point this is not going to be a choice for kids. They’re going to mandate that in the schools. It’s going to be forced on them.”
The most recent October commissioners meeting was a continuation of their pleas from the first regular monthly meeting. Residents asked the county’s board of commissioners to withhold funding for DCS earlier this month. After two months of expressing their displeasure at the September and October school board meetings, parents and grandparents turned their attention to commissioners with whom they thought they might find advocates.
State law requires all boards of education in the North Carolina public school system to review a policy regarding the use of face coverings at least once a month as to whether the policy should be continued, modified or dropped.
Leonard has aired her grievances with the schools’ mask mandates, which include all school buildings countywide, including Davis-Townsend Elementary where school board meetings are held. Within the last couple of months, board members have begun wearing face coverings and require those in attendance at the meetings to do likewise.
At the commissioners meeting, where masks are not mandated, Leonard explained an expectation that schools be in line with local governmental property.
“I’m here demanding that all state funds be held from Davidson County Schools until they cease and desist all criminal acts being perpetrated against our kids with the COVID toolkit guideline,” Leonard said. “If you can come in here [to a commissioners meeting] and not wear a facemask, there’s no reason why we have to go to a BOE [meeting] and be harassed and intimidated.”
Commissioners do not customarily respond to public comments, and they made no promise of action or attendance at the most recent meeting. No commissioner has offered support or condemnation of their efforts at a public meeting.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
