DAVIDSON COUNTY — An annual financial report at Davidson County Schools Board of Education retreat earlier this month indicated that schools throughout the district were in good financial standing for the fiscal year ending in 2021.
Tyler Beck, DCS chief financial officer, introduced a comprehensive financial report for the schools, showing unmodified opinions on three audit reports, maintaining that DCS remains in compliance. Historically, the schools’ nutrition program has not always made money, but the past fiscal year yielded more cash than is customary for DCS.
Andy Deal, partner with Anderson Smith & Wike, explained that his firm’s audit yielded the cleanest possible report.
“The school nutrition fund is more similar to a for-profit business,” Deal said. “Cash in the school nutrition program increased about $1.2 million. That is a great number. School nutrition programs across the state struggle to make cash. It was easier to make cash this past year due to the stimulus funding, but that is still a great number and a great performance, because they had a lot going on. They served a ton of meals, and statewide, they’re having a hard time finding staff.”
Despite the better-than-expected financial results, nutrition staff in Davidson County continue to deal with other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Food and supply shortages hinder DCS in much the same ways they have impacted school systems nationally.
Staffing shortages also play a major role in disruptions that have cropped up countywide. According to Daved Roberts, DCS director of school nutrition, only nine kitchens out of 32 total kitchens in Davidson County are operating at full-staff capacity. Three have long-term absences related to family medical leave, 12 are short one employee, five short two employees and two short three employees.
Beginning in March 2020, DCS nutrition workers began a significant overhaul of kitchens throughout the county in an effort to serve students during remote learning. Transforming their day-to-day tasks, and then transforming them again as schools returned to traditional learning environments, preparation of meals for students throughout the county was a rare constant throughout the process of responding to the pandemic.
Once schools received instruction to prepare meals for delivery and pickup, six sites were operated as drive-thrus beginning in mid-March of last year and staff began bagging breakfasts and lunches to load onto buses. On a typical day at the outset of the pandemic, the school system ranged anywhere between 7,400 to 7,900 children receiving breakfast and lunch.
Though the rigors of their task over the last 18 months have taken a cumulative toll, Roberts said workers continue to endure and appreciate the support they receive from the board of education.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
