DAVIDSON COUNTY — A slate of incumbents and two newcomers secured victories in Davidson County school board, commissioner and legislative races.
In Davidson County, where all commissioner seats are at-large and countywide, the Republican candidates swept all four seats decided by voters.
Commissioners Karen Watford, Steve Shell and Chris Elliott and challenger Matt Mizell defeated the lone Democratic challenger Tonya Lanier.
With all 43 precincts reporting, Watford had 46,398 votes, or 23.28%. Narrowly behind was Elliott with 46,127, or 23.15%. Shell had 45,306 votes, or 22.73%, followed closely by Mizell with 45,166, or 22.66%. Lanier was fifth with 16,286 votes, or 8.17%.
Mizell will replace GOP Commissioner Don Truell, who didn’t advance from the May primary.
All seven seats on the board of commissioners in Davidson County are held by Republicans.
In another county wide race, the heated criticism leveled at members of the Davidson County Board of Education did not appear to translate into votes Tuesday night, with the two incumbents in the race in the top three in voting in complete but unofficial returns.
Nick Jarvis and incumbent Ashley Carroll won the two seats on the board that were up for election, Jarvis with 19,362 and Carroll with 18,215.
Incumbent Neal Motsinger lost his bid for reelection, finishing third out of the seven candidates, with 12,940 votes, nearly 2,000 more than the fourth-place finisher.
Among the five challengers in the race were some of the harshest critics of policies including COVID-19 restrictions and allowing libraries to have materials that reference gender and sexuality, some addressing transgender issues.
In Davidson’s legislative races, incumbent Reps. Sam Watford and Larry Potts, as well as Sen. Steve Jarvis, all won their bids for reelection.
Watford, R-Davidson, defeated Democratic challenger Dennis S. Miller in the 80th House District that covers eastern Davidson County. With all 43 precincts reporting, Watford had 23,027 votes, or 78.66%, to Miller’s 6,247 votes, or 21.34%. Miller didn’t actively campaign because after the candidate filing period ended this past March he took a job with a state government agency.
Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, beat Democratic challenger Joe Watkins in the 81st House District that covers western Davidson County. With all 21 precincts reporting, Potts had 21,767 votes, or 74.54%, to Watkins’ 7,435 votes, or 25.46%.
Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, topped Democratic challenger Monique Johnson in the 30th Senate District redrawn to cover all of Davidson and Davie counties. With all 43 precincts reporting in Davidson, Jarvis had 45,034 votes, or 76.92%, to Johnson’s 6,247, or 23.08%.
The above local returns came on the same night that Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd won North Carolina’s open Senate seat, defeating Cheri Beasley. Budd, a three-term congressman, will succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr, who entered the Senate in 2005.
Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court attempting to be the state’s first Black senator, fell short despite having a significant fundraising advantage over Budd’s campaign.
