DAVIDSON COUNTY — Davidson County joined a growing number of public school districts throughout the state to adopt a resolution opposing a bill in the General Assembly that would change regulations regarding charter school funding.
House Bill 219, also known as Charter School Omnibus, would narrow the scope of funding sources local districts could withhold from charter schools. Those in opposition to HB 219 contend it would create an unfair advantage for charter schools by forcing districts to share funding from sources that include appropriated fund balance, federal reimbursements, pre-K classroom funds, sales tax refunds, indirect costs, tuition and fees for direct costs.
Davidson County Schools Superintendent Emily Lipe presented the request to board members on Wednesday night to support the resolution, citing the disadvantage she said it would create for local education agencies.
“I’m requesting approval of a resolution in opposition to House Bill 219,” Lipe said. “You are all familiar with this bill, and you know that it supports providing charter schools with what we believe to be an inequitable share of funding that would create concerning deficits in our own school district and other LEAs.”
The resolution passed the school board unanimously on Wednesday.
HB 219 passed the state House on first read March 1 and has been referred to the Rules, Calendar and Operations Committees. Charter schools can already apply for many of the same funds as public schools and can keep 100% of their revenue from these sources. School officials statewide have likened HB 219 to “double dipping.”
Per the wording of HB 219, “it is the intent of the General Assembly to ensure that state and local funds for students attending charter schools shall be provided in a manner that results in per-pupil funding approximately equal to that provided for students attending other public school units.”
Board Chairman Alan Beck offered sharp criticism of the legislation, suggesting that the bill is essentially a handout for charter schools, taking money he said the public schools earned and giving it to charters.
“I think it’s pretty astounding that public schools work hard to get money into the classroom settings, only for this to take money out of those settings without [charter schools] having to work for it,” Beck said.
