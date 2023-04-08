DAVIDSON COUNTY — Davidson County joined a growing number of public school districts throughout the state to adopt a resolution opposing a bill in the General Assembly that would change regulations regarding charter school funding.

House Bill 219, also known as Charter School Omnibus, would narrow the scope of funding sources local districts could withhold from charter schools. Those in opposition to HB 219 contend it would create an unfair advantage for charter schools by forcing districts to share funding from sources that include appropriated fund balance, federal reimbursements, pre-K classroom funds, sales tax refunds, indirect costs, tuition and fees for direct costs.

Trending Videos