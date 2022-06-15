DAVIDSON COUNTY — A potential bond referendum was brought to the attention of Davidson County Board of Commissioners this week when one of its members suggested the board take a look at upgrading school security measures.
Commissioner Chris Elliott outlined the possibility of following a similar route to the one Guilford County commissioners took to approve a $1.7 billion bond package on the May primary ballot. Guilford County residents voted to fund construction costs to rebuild 22 schools, repair 56 other schools, build seven new schools, provide additions at three existing schools, eliminatie mobile classrooms across the county, renovate 19 existing schools and upgrade safety and security technology at all schools.
Elliott suggests a similar measure could be warranted in Davidson.
“We have some issues, not only in our county schools, but also in our municipalities,” Elliott said. “By looking at what Guilford County did by putting it out there to the citizens, we’ve had multiple citizens, all through the county on multiple social media pages and multiple groups, talk about how we need to do better for the security of our schools.
“If we can put a bond referendum on the November ballot with pricing that the school systems could come up with true numbers about our facilities, upgrades we need. I think it would be great to have the citizens be able to look at that and to vote.”
The issue follows a discussion earlier this month by the school board in Thomasville to strengthen security districtwide. Prompted largely by the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, school officials in Thomasville continue their attempts to add security measures at the city’s elementary, middle and high schools.
School staff members have presented the idea of making changes to entry points at Thomasville High School. One school board member suggested that perhaps retired parents who were once law enforcement officers or military personnel could volunteer to provide additional security and suggestions for improvements at the school.
“Right now we know that we have some pitfalls,” Elliott said. “It just kind of scares me to think that if something like that happens, how could we respond? Right now, in good faith, I can’t say that we could respond great. It’s not because the school system doesn’t have their programs in order. The school system has lock-tight programs. They’ve got lock-tight training. The problem is the facilities.
“You can have all the training you want, but if the facility is not what you need, it puts them behind the 8-ball.”
Commissioner Fred McClure responded to Elliott’s suggestions by saying he is eager to receive input from school and law enforcement leaders at upcoming meetings scheduled to determine the appropriate response to suggestions. McClure did caution that he is often not in favor of bond referendums, preferring to allocate resources before an issue reaches the ballot.
“We have meetings set up with each one of the superintendents and the sheriff’s department to discuss safety issues to find out exactly what they need,” McClure said. “One of the things I’ve always thought is that whenever you do a bond, you’re transferring responsibility of this board to the people of the county.”
County Manager Casey Smith said that he had also reached out to Thomasville and Lexington police departments for future meetings. DCS Superintendent Emily Lipe, who was in attendance at the board’s first regular monthly meeting, was asked by Commissioner Todd Yates to sound off on the proposal.
“We have worked for the past three or four years … and [DCS executive director of operations] Chris Johnston has done a phenomenal job assessing,” Lipe said of addressing security needs in the county. “Of course when any tragedy like this strikes, people do become naturally more alert, aware and concerned.
“I feel like with the different monies we’ve gotten recently for the safety grant and things like that, we’ve really done a great job upgrading our schools.”
Lipe said that with anything else, improvement can always be achieved. She pointed to the lack of SRO officers at the county’s elementary schools as one area of possible improvement, describing it as a possible “concern.” The superintendent said that she also looks forward to the meetings scheduled with commissioners.
A 2018 survey indicated that Davidson County residents favor a potential education bond referendum over the idea of footing the bill for a sports complex proposed that year. Information from Bulluck & Co. — which surveyed 500 county residents from a pool of 10,000 voter households — suggested a majority of voters would support an education bond package.
When asked how they felt about a $33.5 million bond package that combined school infrastructure and school sewer needs, 68.2% of respondents indicated they would vote for the measure. Of the remaining participants, 20% said they would vote against it and 11.8% were unsure.
A $28 million bond package to repair roofs, heat and air for the schools received overwhelming support, with 77% of respondents saying they would vote for it, 14.6% against and 8.4% unsure.
In November 2018, then-commissioners Lance Barrett, Steve Jarvis, Fred McClure and Todd Yates all voted to drop the proposed bond referendum, while Zak Crotts and Don Truell both stated their desire to see the issues go before Davidson County voters. Chairman Steve Shell was absent from that meeting and did not record a vote on the issue.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
