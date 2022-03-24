DAVIDSON COUNTY — As government officials prepare to commemorate Davidson County’s history throughout 2022 to encapsulate its first 200 years of history, the government is planning a series of events for residents to enjoy.
Debbie Harris, clerk to the Davidson County Board of Commissioners, introduced commissioners to a number of ideas that will soon reflect on the county’s bicentennial. Commissioners adopted a resolution on March 14 to officially commemorate 2022 as the bicentennial year in Davidson County.
Davidson County was formed from Rowan County by an act of the state legislature on Nov. 22, 1822. It was named after an American Revolution Gen. William Lee Davidson, who died in 1781 at the Battle of Cowan’s Ford while opposing Gen. Cornwallis and the British crossing on the Catawba River.
“A lot of folks have no idea what a rich history we have here in Davidson County,” Harris said. “Just sitting on this committee for the last seven months or so, I have learned so much about the history from our inception to today. I think that is going to be our biggest asset, just educating our folks on our history.”
The county will celebrate its 200th anniversary through a wide series of activities and events, commemorations that will explore the county’s history, recognize its present and honor the future. These events have yet to be completely finalized and will occur throughout the year, as residents come together to share stories honoring Davidson’s history and celebrating its arts community.
According to the Davidson County Historical Museum, the county’s first century was eventful. The first official meeting of county government occurred in January 1823.
Then a small village, Lexington was chosen by the General Assembly as the county seat after local residents managed to pass a bill overriding the long standing tradition of choosing the geographical center of a new county. Had that not occurred, the county seat and a new courthouse would have been built near the current Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 64.
One of the residents who helped pass the bill, Dr. William Rainey Holt, later joined forces with John Thomas, founder of Thomasville, to push for construction of the North Carolina Railroad. That unprecedented public project focused on growing the state’s economy. Holt and Thomas would sell more stock in the railroad than any other county, culminating in construction of the lines through Davidson County in 1855.
In the following year, the county started construction on its second courthouse, which now houses a museum on the square in uptown Lexington.
During the Civil War years, Thomasville became a center for producing shoes for the Confederacy, as well as serving as a major transit stop for troop movements. In the years that followed, several in Thomasville were instrumental in starting the cotton mill industry within just a couple of decades after the war.
By the time the county celebrated its centennial, the first of many furniture factories founded in the early 1900s were nearly 20 years old. Perhaps the biggest boom years experienced in the county, however, were in the run-up to WWII and after. The U.S. Army relied on local mills to produce, among other things, parachute silk for paratroops.
Within a few decades, family-owned companies merged or were bought out by larger corporations, plants and factories were retooled and upgraded, and market forces began to change the industries. Post-war cultural changes surrounding racial equality and civil rights would affect local schools and businesses, and a process of integration began to form what more closely resembles the present.
According to Harris, Midway and Wallburg have already said they are prepared to donate money for banners in their town buildings.
Items currently being discussed as part of the bicentennial celebration include a time capsule, the dedication of the charters of freedom, wraps on buses to commemorate the bicentennial year and efforts to educate residents on the county’s history.
Commissioner Chris Elliott expressed his personal sentiments on the special occasion. Noting the significance of open discourse between government officials for the last 200 years, he tied that together with observations of the current board.
“It’s always good to have dialogue, and we have had great dialogue over the last four years,” Elliott said. “Even though we fight, we go against each other, we have great ideas, it has been the honor of my life to serve with each of [you] commissioners. The fact that we’re sitting on the 200th year [board], we’re a historic board. I think that should be honored.
“We’ll never see something like this ever again.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
