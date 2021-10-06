DAVIDSON COUNTY — Davidson County Schools Board of Education voted this week to renew mandates for students and staff to wear face coverings through October.
At its regular monthly meeting, the board revisited its policy as part of a new state bill that went into effect in September. The law requires all boards of education in the North Carolina public school system to adopt a policy regarding the use of face coverings and review once a month whether the policy should be continued, modified or dropped.
The 5-0 vote came after Davidson County Health Director Lillian Koontz provided an update on where the county stands in terms of its case numbers and rates. A total of 575 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.
Davidson reported a 11.7% positivity rate, down 2.5% from the rate seven days prior. Cumulatively, the county has reached 292 COVID-19 deaths since April 2020, including 17 in the most recently-reported seven-day span.
“We are very excited to see the numbers going down,” Koontz said. “The numbers have been going down since the end of August, and we hope that trend continues. We are cautiously optimistic. The rates are going down, the cases are going down, but unfortunately, our deaths are not. Ten additional residents lost their battle with COVID-19 over the weekend.”
In sum, 46% of the county’s residents are partially vaccinated, with 42% fully vaccinated. Koontz says the hospitals continue an uphill battle to combat the extensive number of residents who require medical attention with the virus.
“I spoke with Lexington Medical Center, as well as Thomasville Medical Center, and they’re both quite busy,” Koontz said. “Atrium shared that all of their staffed beds are currently full. Novant said that 20-25% of the occupied beds are COVID-19 patients, but they are starting to stabilize and things are getting a little bit better.”
Several county residents were on hand to vocalize their displeasure with the mask mandates during the meeting. Several arguments were made against the mandates. One resident claimed that the school board did not have the authority to require masks, another questioned science behind the masks and yet another asserted that it was an infringement on their rights. Finally, a few threatened legal action against the school system.
Davidson County Sheriff’s Deputy Tripp Kester used his interpretation of the U.S. Constitution to articulate his thoughts.
“Unfortunately, we’re seeing a lot of those [constitutional rights] systematically dismantled before us,” Kester said. “I think that’s what people are upset about, because they don’t have a relief valve to petition their grievances against elected officials. … That’s when you have escalation and problems. Everybody here is entitled. … Well, I’m here to tell you that there is no pandemic exception to constitutionally-protected free speech.
“These mandates are not law, they’re not legal. They’re not constitutional. As a citizen, not only am I not obligated to abide by it; as a deputy, I’m not obligated to enforce it.”
Without discussion, the board voted unanimously to continue the mask requirements following the public address portion of the meeting.
Superintendent Emily Lipe also updated the board on the decrease in the number of students and staff required to quarantine. In its weekly COVID update for the week of Sept. 24 through Oct. 1, Davidson County Schools reported only 91 students and five staff members in the district were currently required to quarantine, with 81 students and 19 staff members having contracted the virus. The number of students and staff in the Davidson County Schools district required to quarantine has been dropping since its highest point in mid-August when 1,447 students in one week were required to quarantine after being exposed to the virus at school.
Prior to the first day of school in August, Davidson County Schools had made masks optional, but after nearly 400 combined students and staff members were required to quarantine during that first week of school, the board reversed its decision Aug. 25.
