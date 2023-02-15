THONWS-02-18-23 COUNTRY CLUB.jpg

DAVIDSON COUNTY — Sapona Golf and Swim Club in western Davidson County is under new management by a Pennsylvania-based golf company whose owners plan to buy the local club in January 2024.

GreatLife Golf of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, took over management of Sapona Golf and Swim Club on Jan. 11, said John Brown, CEO of the golf company.

