THONWS-09-13-23 FAIR.jpg

Davidson County Agricultural Fair Manager Vinnon Williams sits at the counter where a new food vendor will sell smoked turkey legs and corn along with smashburgers and other treats at the fair when it opens Sept. 18.

 JILL DOSS-RAINES | PMG

DAVIDSON COUNTY — Expect some new food and new rides at the Davidson County Agricultural fair alongside the classic attractions when the fair opens on Sept. 18.

“I don’t have the list of rides coming,” Vinnon Williams, manager of the 77th annual fair, said Thursday. “It’s still Reithoffer Shows and they will be bringing some new ones.

Jill Doss-Raines is The Dispatch trending topics and personality profiles senior reporter and is always looking for tips about businesses and entertainment events, secret and new menu items and interesting people in Davidson County. Contact me at jill.doss-raines@the-dispatch.com.