DAVIDSON COUNTY — Expect some new food and new rides at the Davidson County Agricultural fair alongside the classic attractions when the fair opens on Sept. 18.
“I don’t have the list of rides coming,” Vinnon Williams, manager of the 77th annual fair, said Thursday. “It’s still Reithoffer Shows and they will be bringing some new ones.
The fair will operate from 4-10:30 p.m. Sept. 18-22 and from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Children ages 4 and younger get in free, while all others will pay $6 admission. Parking is free in the two fair lots.
Kay Rinehardt, owner of Dott’s Smokehouse, based in Charlotte, is taking center stage in the new food category. She has purchased the former Silver Valley Civitan food booth that for decades occupied the first, white food vendor building as you enter the gates.
Rinehardt has been in the food business for 14 years and taken her culinary skills to events across the state. She will offer smoked turkey legs and smoked corn, as well as fresh fried chicken tenders and fried fish sandwiches and plates. These aren’t prepackaged and frozen chicken tenders and fish, either. Rinehardt batters the fresh tenders and fish using her secret batter concoction.
In addition, she will make hand-patted smashburgers and offer homemade chili and slaw as the sides. There may be some surprise appearances of other foods, she added.
“I’ll be open for lunch, too,” she said. “I am just grateful the space was available and I have this opportunity to come to Davidson County.”
Many of the food vendors are open for lunch at the fair daily. No admission is charged at lunch time.
Most of the other food vendor spots at the front of the fair are also operated by private food vendors now. Linwood Lions Club is the lone local civic group holdout operating a food booth, Williams said.
“Many of the civic groups just can’t get enough people to work the week of the fair,” he said.
Reithoffer also has specialty food vendors that follow its carnival show setting up to serve things such as pizza, cotton candy, lemonade, popcorn, candy apples and more.
The exhibition hall will have the usual Republican and Democratic political booths, the baking and canning contests, floral show and more, said Ryan Curry, who manages the exhibition building. In addition, local favorite Jacob & Mabrey’s Gourmet Cotton Candy is coming back for its second year at the fair. Everyone who tried the-family-owned business’s creations at the 2022 fair knows it offers much more than cotton candy. There is also gourmet, flavored popcorn, roasted and glazed Bavarian nuts and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Curry said they are bringing their food trailer to the fair this year and will place it in the exhibition building.
Proceeds from the fair are used to operate the Kiwanis Kiddie Kamp each summer, which partnered this past summer for the first time with the J. Smith Young YMCA to keep the camp open for 11 weeks instead of three. Multiple scholarships are given to allow Davidson County children to attend the camp for free. The camp used to operate for only three weeks.
Also at the fair will be live, local entertainment nightly from 7-9 p.m.
Wrist bands allowing a person to ride all the rides they want for one price will be sold each day, except Friday, and goes up in price daily. On the first day the fair is open, Sept. 18, the ride wristbands will cost $15; on Sept. 19, $16; Sept. 20-21, $20; Sept. 23, $25. In addition, a wristband good only from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sept. 23 will cost $15.
“It’s an economical way for families coming with a lot of kids to come to the fair and ride,” Williams said. “Otherwise, you have to buy tickets for the rides and it takes 5 to 6 tickets for one ride.”
Three free bicycles can be won nightly in a raffle drawing by children ages 5-12. Pick up your raffle ticket at the bandstand. Judged farm animal contests will take place in the arena and Senior Day at the Fair — when senior citizens get in free until 6 p.m. — will be Thursday. The Davidson County Beauty Queen contest will take place Thursday at 8 p.m. with contestants from Davidson County schools vying for the crown.
A fireworks show will take place at 9:30 p.m. nightly, except at 10 p.m. the last night.
“We hope people will come to support the fair and what the Kiwanis Club does with the money we raise here,” Williams said. “We run a good camp for the community because of the community’s support.”
